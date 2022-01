Markets climbed a wall of worry to new heights in 2021. Buoyed by gains at the end of the year, Wall Street is now even more certain there will be an encore performance. What's happening: The risks identified over the past 12 months — looming interest rate hikes, rising inflation, an economic slowdown in China and new Covid-19 variants — haven't gone away. But investors are increasingly convinced they know enough about these threats to discount them.

