Offense Grade: A- The offense was once again humming like it has been for most of the season, starting with the man in the middle Kofi Cockburn. Minnesota had no answer for Cockburn as he imposed his size early and often scoring 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. He also added 10 total rebounds, three of which were offensive, for his eighth double-double of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO