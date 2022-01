OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – With record numbers of COVID cases in our area, hospitals are being flooded with requests for antibody treatments that were saving lives, but many patients are being turned away. Who is still being greenlighted for monoclonal antibodies, and why? CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports. It was a gamechanger. Then-President Donald Trump credited monoclonal antibodies for his COVID recovery, but the lifesaving treatment is now in short supply. Matthew Storms, battling a third bout of COVID-19 with pneumonia, says he was turned away by two Long Island hospitals. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track...

OCEANSIDE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO