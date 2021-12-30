ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asia stocks subdued, oil caps stellar year

By Wayne Cole
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SYDNEY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Asian shares flatlined on a slow Thursday as the spread of Omicron clouded what is the last trading day of the year for many exchanges, while oil was close to finishing 2021 with gains of more than 50%.

With coronavirus cases hitting record highs, many countries are trying to limit the economic damage by relaxing rules on isolation rather than resorting to lockdowns. read more

There was some positive economic data from South Korea where a 5.1% surge in November industrial output could signal an easing in global supply bottlenecks. read more

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) were flat, leaving it down 6% on the year.

Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) added 1.0% as Beijing signalled lower rates in 2022, though that was still off 5.5% for the year. read more

Japan's Nikkei (.N225) slipped 0.2%, giving it a modest gain of 4.6% for the year but short of a three-decade top reached in September. Tokyo is shut on Friday.

Taiwan (.TWII) was an outperformer with a rise of 24% for the year thanks to red-hot demand for computer chips amid limited supply.

BofA analyst Ajay Kapur sees some upside for Asian markets in the near term but is neutral from the second quarter onward given that is when global liquidity is likely to peak as the Federal Reserve stops buying assets.

He is also bearish on China on expectations the economy will continue to slow and company earnings disappoint.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were all but steady, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures inched up 0.1% and FTSE futures dipped 0.1%.

Wall Street has had a stellar year thanks to upbeat corporate earnings and extraordinary helpings of policy stimulus. The S&P 500 (.SPX) is up a hefty 28% and looking at its strongest three-year performance since 1999.

The Nasdaq (.IXIC) is ahead by 22% on the year, though much of that is due to stratospheric increases in the value of just seven tech groups - Apple alone makes up 11% of the index.

Bond markets have been stressed by the persistence of U.S. inflation and a resulting hawkish turn by the Fed, with investors now pricing a first rate hike as early as March or May.

Two-year yields have shot up 55 basis points since September to stand at 0.75%, near the highest since March last year.

Longer-term bonds have suffered relatively less and the yield curve has flattened markedly, suggesting investors are wagering a more aggressive Fed now will mean slower inflation and growth in the future and a lower peak for rates.

On Thursday, 10-year yields were up 6 basis points for the week at 1.55% but well below the 1.776% peak hit in April.

The Fed outlook has combined with safe-haven flows to underpin the U.S. dollar, though it ran into some profit taking overnight as the euro bounced to $1.1338 and away from a November trough of $1.1184.

Much of the action came in the yen, which has run into broad year-end selling over the past week or so. The euro reached its highest since mid-November at 130.57 yen , as did the dollar at 115.06 yen .

In commodity markets, gold eased to $1,801 an ounce , leaving it 5% lower for the year.

Oil prices rose after government data showed U.S. crude inventories fell last week, offsetting concerns that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand.

That set the seal on a spectacular year for crude as Brent climbed more than 50% amid limited supplies, adding considerably to the global inflation pulse.

On Thursday, U.S. crude was up another 23 cents at $76.79 per barrel, while Brent rose 20 cents to $79.43.

Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Asian shares slip as rising U.S. yields hit tech firms

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday following a mixed Wall Street session as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen. U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors geared up for interest...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Futures subdued as tech stocks extend fall; Fed minutes awaited

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, even as big technology stocks continued to fall, with Salesforce.com declining after a brokerage downgrade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted an all-time closing high on Tuesday as market participants rotated...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Omicron#Msci#Asia Pacific#Chinese#Bofa#Asian#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq#Eurostoxx#Ftse#Spx#Ixic
Reuters

TSX opens higher as commodity-linked stocks rise

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as energy and mining stocks gained, while investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting amid growing concerns over a tighter U.S. monetary policy. At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite...
STOCKS
Reuters

Latam FX firm as dollar dips ahead of Fed minutes

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday against a slightly lower dollar, while Hungary's forint hit near one-month highs after central bank minutes showed more interest hikes were to come. MSCI's broad index of emerging market currencies (.MIEM00000CUS) was flat reflecting mixed trade on Wednesday. Asian...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Gold benefits from weaker dollar ahead of Fed minutes

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday, supported by declines in the dollar and worries over the fast-spreading Omicron variant, as focus turned to inflation ahead of the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. Spot gold was last up 0.4% at $1,822.43 per...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. yields mostly lower as investors await Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower on Wednesday, after rising for two straight days, ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes of its last policy meeting in December and after benchmark 10-year notes failed to breach a key technical level. U.S. yields...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower after stronger-than-expected ADP report

U.S. stocks were flat to modestly lower after the opening bell Wednesday, following a much stronger-than-expected jump in private-sector payrolls. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , which scored back-to-back record finishes, was flipping between small gains and losses, recently trading up 21 points, or less than 0.1%, at 36,820, while the S&P 500 was off 0.2% at 4,782 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 15,492. ADP said U.S. businesses added 807,000 jobs in December, more than double expectations for a rise of 375,000. Investors are also awaiting the 2 p.m. Eastern release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1% to finish at 29,332.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,565.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,950.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 22,985.05, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.0% to 3,596.03. Worries continue about COVID-19, as reports of the more contagious omicron keep growing in the region. In Japan, many people are not heeding warnings to take precautions and crowds have been out at levels close to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Europe's auto stocks hit record high as traders bet on strong 2022

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - European automobile stocks rose more than 2% to a record high on Wednesday as investors turned increasingly bullish on the sector on growing expectations for stronger car sales in 2022. Investors’ interest in car stocks across the region has ignited over the past few months...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Sterling rises to 2-month highs on rate view

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The pound climbed to a two-month high on Wednesday as investors ramped up expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates as early as next month after a surprise hike in December. And growing expectations that Britain will not introduce COVID-19 measures clamping...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. stocks mixed, Treasury yields flat ahead of Fed indicator

BOSTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mixed and Treasury yields largely unchanged on Wednesday morning following earlier gains to start the new year and ahead of key Federal Reserve meeting minutes to be released later in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 67.29 points, or...
STOCKS
Reuters

Analysis-Some investors turn cautious on Big Tech as Fed hikes loom

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apple’s rally to a $3 trillion market valuation earlier this week has re-focused investors’ attention on the mammoth growth stocks that accounted for a large chunk of the S&P 500’s gain in 2021, and whether they can continue pushing the index higher in the new year.
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil rises more even as OPEC+ lifts output, U.S. fuel demand slips

LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to a sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked due to the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures rose $1.27,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy