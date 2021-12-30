ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorthanded Capitals shake off the rust, return from hiatus with a win over Predators

By Roman Stubbs
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - After more than a week off because of the NHL's coronavirus shutdown, Washington Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette treated his team's return to practice this week as a training camp. With six players absent to the league's virus protocols, and a host of others rusty after not playing since Dec....

hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
tucsonpost.com

Flyers still trying to shake off rust vs. Ducks

That could be the orange in the uniforms of both teams, or perhaps it is the rust seeping through when the Philadelphia Flyers pay their only visit of the season to Anaheim to face the Ducks on Tuesday. In six combined games for the Flyers and Ducks since the resumption...
Penguins forward Bryan Rust gets hat trick in return from injury

Like all of his teammates, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust had a long holiday break before Sunday’s 8-5 win at home against the San Jose Sharks. There was one point of distinction for Rust’s respite, however. The holiday. Almost all of the Penguins had not played since before...
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
milehighsports.com

Deen’s List: Avalanche shake off early rust and two-goal deficit in 4-2 victory over Anaheim

Playing their first game in 16 days, the Avalanche shook off a rusty start against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday to rally for a 4-2 victory at Ball Arena. Colorado trailed 2-0 and seemed lifeless for more than half the game before rallying back. The game-winning goal — a backdoor tap-in from Logan O’Connor off a Nathan MacKinnon pass — put the Avs ahead 3-2 with just 1:11 remaining. Forward Mikko Rantanen later added an empty-netter to put the game away and give the Avs their ninth straight victory on home ice.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, has two assists in 10 ...
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
