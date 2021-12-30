ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado State Patrol launches seat belt awareness campaign

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGmZo_0dYoRCRf00

GOLDEN, Colo. – As 2022 begins, the Colorado State Patrol is urging all drivers to make the New Year’s resolution to wear a seatbelt.

The “You Wouldn’t…” campaign will launch Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

With heavy traffic, construction zones, mountain passes, high-traffic rural roads and all kinds of weather, driving in Colorado is not a passive activity. Driving is far less risky when people are using the safety equipment associated with them.

The Colorado State Patrol’s “You wouldn’t…” campaign hopes to remind passengers that driving and riding in vehicles without a seatbelt can lead to serious injuries and needless death.

Colorado’s seat belt usage rate is 86% – well below the national use average of 90%.

“Colorado drivers and passengers can hit the ‘easy button’ with their new year’s resolution this year – just buckle up and stick to it year-round,” said Colonel Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Every trip, no matter how short or long, starts with a seat belt click. It  should be a non-negotiable part of getting into the car.”

In 2021, the leading five counties in Colorado for fatal and injury crashes investigated by the Colorado State Patrol with at least one occupant who was unrestrained or improperly restrained were as follows:

  1. Weld County
  2. El Paso County
  3. Adams County
  4. Jefferson County
  5. Larimer County

Unrestrained or improperly restrained occupants who were killed or injured in these same crashes were mostly in the 20-29 year age range.

For more information about Colorado State Patrol’s seatbelt campaign, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Golden, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Seat Belt#Traffic Accident
KXRM

Gun wrestled away from man at Old Chicago in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On January 2 just before 11 p.m. officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department were sent out to the Old Chicago Restaurant on North Academy Boulevard. The person who called told police that several people in the restaurant wrestled a gun away from the suspect before he took off – which happened […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Man found dead in east Colorado Springs prompts CSPD investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has opened an investigation after a man was found dead in east Colorado Springs Tuesday evening. Around 7:47 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Potter Drive, which is near Household of Faith Baptist Church and Mitchell High School. When […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

CDOC cancels inmate visitations amid spread of Omicron variant

COLORADO — Families of people incarcerated by the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) will no longer be allowed to visit in person following CDOC’s latest policy. Effective Tuesday, Jan. 4, all in-person visitation at all CDOC facilities have been canceled. This was a difficult decision but it is currently the best option to try and […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Thousands of dollars being offered for information related to deadly Memorial Skatepark shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers has increased the monetary reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that left two people, including a boy, dead and several others injured. The organization is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for the deadly shooting. Anyone […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy