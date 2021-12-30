Colorado State Patrol launches seat belt awareness campaign

GOLDEN, Colo. – As 2022 begins, the Colorado State Patrol is urging all drivers to make the New Year’s resolution to wear a seatbelt.

The “You Wouldn’t…” campaign will launch Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

With heavy traffic, construction zones, mountain passes, high-traffic rural roads and all kinds of weather, driving in Colorado is not a passive activity. Driving is far less risky when people are using the safety equipment associated with them.

The Colorado State Patrol’s “You wouldn’t…” campaign hopes to remind passengers that driving and riding in vehicles without a seatbelt can lead to serious injuries and needless death.

Colorado’s seat belt usage rate is 86% – well below the national use average of 90%.

“Colorado drivers and passengers can hit the ‘easy button’ with their new year’s resolution this year – just buckle up and stick to it year-round,” said Colonel Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Every trip, no matter how short or long, starts with a seat belt click. It should be a non-negotiable part of getting into the car.”

In 2021, the leading five counties in Colorado for fatal and injury crashes investigated by the Colorado State Patrol with at least one occupant who was unrestrained or improperly restrained were as follows:

Weld County El Paso County Adams County Jefferson County Larimer County

Unrestrained or improperly restrained occupants who were killed or injured in these same crashes were mostly in the 20-29 year age range.

For more information about Colorado State Patrol’s seatbelt campaign, click here .

