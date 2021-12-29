ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jags place punter Logan Cooke on injured reserve

By James Johnson
 6 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars were already without one of their best special teams players in receiver and returner Jamal Agnew, and heading forward, they will be without another specialist with Pro Bowl potential in Logan Cooke. On Tuesday, the team placed him on injured reserve due to a right knee injury, which means his 2021 season has come to an end.

There were some concerns for Cooke’s situation entering this week as Jags interim coach Darrell Bevell said he’d be out for an unknown amount of time. However, after further evaluating the injury, the Jags just decided to place him on IR a day later.

“So, we will not have him,” Bevell said on Monday. “He’s in jeopardy of missing a game.”

Cooke went to Twitter to express that he hated that the season ended on such a bad note, but said he appreciated the fanbase and was looking forward to 2022.

Cooke ended his season with 64 punts and had a 47.3 net average. Overall he punted for a total of 3,026 yards and his longest went for 68 yards.

