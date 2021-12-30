Gov. Evers to fight proposal to change election law

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited the Florence County Health Department in Florence, Wis., on Wednesday to give a personal “thank you” to staff for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. From right are Amber Kolberg, registered sanitarian and emergency preparedness coordinator; Rachael Barnhart, COVID-19 response team; Annette Seibold, health officer and department director; Evers; Lisa Vassar, COVID-19 response team; Amanda Hawkins, COVID-19 response team lead; and Ann Price, public health nurse and registered sanitarian. Not shown are Sara Jerue, administrative assistant; Barbara Bauer, COVID-19 response team; and Rhonda Lindstrom, COVID-19 response team and registered nurse. (Photo via the Iron Mountain Daily News)
