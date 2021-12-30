ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson assistant retiring from on-field coaching

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GgVCH_0dYoQWok00

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Clemson’s football assistants has coached his last game after more than four decades in the profession.

Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl was the last for Robbie Caldwell as the Tigers’ offensive line coach. Caldwell will be transitioning into an off-field role with the program as a director of high school relations, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

Caldwell got a water cooler bath from some of his linemen following Clemson’s 20-13 win over Iowa State. He was also presented with a game ball.

“I’m really thankful he’s still going to be with us, but’s time,” Swinney said. “He’s excited about a new role and new opportunity to impact the team.”

Swinney said offensive analyst Thomas Austin will be taking over as the offensive line coach moving forward. Former Clemson offensive lineman and graduate assistant Tyrone Crowder will be moving into an analyst role while another former Tiger, Brandon Thomas, will be replacing Crowder as the offensive line graduate assistant.

“I appreciate Robby and appreciate who he is,” Swinney said. “He’s an unbelievable person of character.”

Caldwell, a South Carolina native who’s been coaching at the collegiate level since the late 1970s, has been Clemson’s offensive line coach since 2011. In 44 years of coaching, he’s had stints at Furman, North Carolina State, North Carolina and Vanderbilt, where he also served as interim head coach for a season before being hired at Clemson.

