ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues stay hot at home with victory over Oilers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6PmG_0dYoQU3I00

Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists each to lift the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Edmonton Oilers 4-2 Wednesday.

Robert Thomas and Brandon Saad also scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues, who are 6-1-2 in their last nine games overall and 9-0-1 in their last 10 home games.

Blues coach Craig Berube earned his 200th NHL coaching victory.

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scored for the Oilers, who lost for the seventh time in their last nine games.

Mike Smith returned from his leg injury to make 29 saves for Edmonton in his first start since Oct. 19.

The Blues outscored the Oilers 2-1 and outshot them 15-10 in the wide-open first period.

Thomas, who missed seven games with a lower-body injury, and Kyrou, who was out four games with an upper-body injury, returned to the lineup and gave the Blues an early 2-0 lead.

Kyrou tipped the puck ahead to Thomas for a 2-on-0 break with Tarasenko and Thomas tapped in Tarasenko’s cross-crease pass 4:03 into the game.
Less than 3 minutes later Kyrou made it 2-0 with a clean break-in from the right wing.

Draisaitl cut to his left into the high slot to beat Binnington with a snapshot 32 seconds later to cut the Blues’ lead in half.

Bouchard tied the game 2-2 with 8:11 left in the second period with a shot from atop the right circle through traffic. Connor McDavid set him up after circling the back of the net.

But Tarasenko put the Blues up 3-2 with a clean break-in off Kyrou’s pass through Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith.

Tarasenko has five goals and four assists in his last four games.

The Blues scored a power-play goal 16 seconds into the third period to push their lead to 4-2. David Perron fired a slap shot from the left circle and Saad jammed in the rebound.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
David Perron
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Jordan Binnington
Person
Jordan Kyrou
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Brandon Saad
Person
Leon Draisaitl
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens, Blue Jackets, Panthers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Montreal Canadiens have begun reaching out to teams and candidates for the GM opening. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have sent Ryan Nugent-Hopkins back to Edmonton to get his injury looked at. How long will he be out? The Columbus Blue Jackets might be considering a trade to move Patrik Laine and the Florida Panthers might make a pitch for defenseman Ben Chiarot. Finally, how bad to some players want to go to the Olympics? Would they be willing to retire to go?
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#The St Louis Blues#Edmonton Oilers 4 2#Oilers 2 1#Panthers#Rangers Devils
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
flamesnation.ca

Beyond the Boxscore: Johnny Gaudreau stays hot in Calgary Flames win over Chicago

CF% – 55.22%, SCF% – 68.42%, HDCF% – 72.63%, xGF% – 63.18%. It’s a Team Game – After Calgary got their stuff together in the second Chicago never stood a chance. The goaltending tonight was shaky from distance shots, but solid in tight. The supporting cast around the Flames net was fortunate enough to get every single bounce their way. Chicago didn’t do much to press outside the Debrincat-Kane line, and ultimately Calgary took advantage of it.
NHL
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

33K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy