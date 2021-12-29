ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College men's basketball: Bellevue sinks Wesleyan in Classic

By Joe Geren, The Hawk Eye
 6 days ago

Paulo Araujo scored a game-high 21 points to lead Bellevue's men's basketball team to a 71-58 win over Iowa Wesleyan in the Hampton Inn Bruin Classic at Bellevue, Nebraska, Wednesday night.

Bellevue (9-6) led just 30-29 at halftime, then launched a 42-30 run in the final 20 minutes.

Iowa Wesleyan had three players in double figures. Carver Locke led with 17 points, Francis Okwuogah had a double double with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, Marvin Bateman added 10 points. Locke and Bateman both came off the Tiger bench.

Iowa Wesleyan (5-10) plays Mayville State (7-4) at 5 p.m Thursday in the Bruin Classic.

