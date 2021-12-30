ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at the year’s top viral feel-good stories

By Al Lindsey
 6 days ago

Here's a look at some of the most memorable feel-good stories of 2021.

Telegraph

The story behind the 'broken Britain' New Year's Eve picture that went viral

Covering New Year’s Eve as a photographer always generates something different. Rather than the usual misery, there’s a feeling of genuine joy and energy. A good shot comes from juxtaposing two things within the same frame. It could be someone throwing up in one corner and a couple kissing in another – different people, different stories.
Talking With Tami

Feel Good Friday: Happy New Year!

Boy what a year we had right? So many things happened this year that was out of our control. We were left feeling clueless, heartbroken, lost, confused, devastated, feeling uncertainty and left picking up the pieces. I witnessed first hand loss from a few friends, health scares and hospitalization from family members and just tons of tons of people I know that battled Covid and other hardships. It’s definitely was a rough year! But if you are able to read this right now and you have your health and your family then you have a lot to be GRATEFUL for! I commend you for still being ALIVE and that needs to be celebrated, just by YOU still being here. It’s so much to be thankful for today and I praise God for letting me see another day!
E! News

Halle Berry & Van Hunt’s New Year's Pic Draws Wedding Speculation and Congrats From The Rock and Others

Watch: Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt. UPDATE: On Sunday, Jan. 2, Halle Berry shared a new selfie with Van Hunt, writing, "We were just having some New Year's Day fun! People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. [laughing face emoji] thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts! Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated [winking tongue out emoji] #nomoreswipes4me #Januaryfoolsday"
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
Married At First Sight’s Jasmina And Michael

Married At First Sight is gearing up for a new season and what we hope will be several success stories. As previously reported season 14 takes place in Boston and a press release notes that it’s “destined to be romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining” as ten singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and get married without ever meeting before. Once again the experts; Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Viviana Coles, are back providing professional guidance and they’re kicking things off with a Matchmaking Special.
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
Complex

Blue Ivy Carter Wins Award for ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook Narration

Blue Ivy is no stranger to award victories after snagging her first Grammy back in March, but now she’s added another to her résumé. The 9-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé took home the Best Voiceover – Children’s Audiobook award for her work on Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love at the 2021 Voice Arts Awards on Saturday. She was among over 100 winners who were awarded during the night.
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Star Joins 'Married at First Sight' Franchise, But Now How You Think

House of Payne star Keshia Knight Pulliam joined Lifetime's Married at First Sight franchise, but not as a star on the show. The former Cosby Show star has signed on to host Married at First Sight: Afterparty. The talk show will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 p.m. ET right after the two-hour premiere of Married at First Sight Season 14.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Māori Anchor Is First With Traditional Tattoo To Host Primetime News

A New Zealand news anchor has made history by becoming the first person to ever host a television news bulletin with a traditional facial tattoo. On Monday (December 27th), ​Oriini Kaipara read the news bulletin on Newshub Live’s 6 P.M. broadcast. In doing so, she presented a striking figure as the first indigenous person to present primetime news with a traditional chin tattoo. Kaipara has had the moko kauae since 2019 and considered it a lifelong dream to present the primetime newscast as a Māori woman in that manner. “It’s really exciting. I’m really enjoying it. I’m not speechless, but it’s a buzz. I am proud of how far I’ve come in being able to anchor 6 pm right now,’ she told local news magazine Stuff after the landmark broadcast.
WORLD
People

Tracee Ellis Ross Personally Asked Michelle Obama to Cameo in Black-ish Season 8 Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed how former First Lady Michelle Obama's appearance in the premiere episode of Black-ish's final season came to be. Ross, 49, stars on the sitcom as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, the matriarch of an upper-class Black family living in Los Angeles. The ABC series, which also features Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, will air its season 8 premiere on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS

