Unatego takes care of Chenango Valley 68-59
BINGHAMTON, NY – Let’s hit the hardwood. Boy’s basketball as Chenango Valley faced Unatego in the CV Holiday Tournament.
Unatego’s Shea Barber, fresh off scoring his 1,000th career point in a win over Whitney Point on Tuesday, getting going early and often in this one.
Good lane drive and the left-handed finish.
Down the other way, Owen O’Brien quickly to Jeter King, and the basket.
The state’s second-leading scorer, Riley Spencer, had a slow start but started to heat up late in the first.
Fancy finish there by the senior.
Spencer averaging just over thirty points per game.
Spencer finished with thirty-two points, which should help the average.
However, behind twenty-three from Barber, Unatego gets the win, 68-59.
CV will face Whitney Point Thursday at 6:45 PM.
