Whitney Point, NY

Unatego takes care of Chenango Valley 68-59

By Cam Lavallee
 6 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Let’s hit the hardwood. Boy’s basketball as Chenango Valley faced Unatego in the CV Holiday Tournament.

Unatego’s Shea Barber, fresh off scoring his 1,000th career point in a win over Whitney Point on Tuesday, getting going early and often in this one.

Good lane drive and the left-handed finish.

Down the other way, Owen O’Brien quickly to Jeter King, and the basket.

The state’s second-leading scorer, Riley Spencer, had a slow start but started to heat up late in the first.

Fancy finish there by the senior.

Spencer averaging just over thirty points per game.

Spencer finished with thirty-two points, which should help the average.

However, behind twenty-three from Barber, Unatego gets the win, 68-59.

CV will face Whitney Point Thursday at 6:45 PM.

#Barber Unatego#Cv#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
