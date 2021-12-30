ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Upton Keeping Options Open

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission’s vote on the state’s new congressional maps this week, Congressman Fred Upton is keeping his options open about seeking re-election. In a social media post Wednesday, Upton wrote, “Michigan’s newly...

983thecoast.com

Redistricting Commissioner Explains New Maps

After much debate and scrutiny, the Michigan Redistricting Commission has approved new legislative maps for the next decade. Eight of 13 members of the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment voted for the 13-district Congressional plan. Michigan lost a US House seat in the 2020 census. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she will move from her longtime home of Dearborn to run in one of the new districts. Democrats Haley Stevens and Andy Levin say they will face off in the new 11th District, leaving the 10th District open. Republicans Fred Upton, Bill Huizenga, and Peter Meijer could compete for two districts on the west side of the state if they all run. Commissioner Steven Lett of Interlochen says the public should be confident in the work that was done.
POLITICS
wirx.com

Upton Discusses Toxic Political Culture

Congressman Fred Upton is decrying the divisive environment in Washington and around the country. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend, Upton said nasty rhetoric in the national discourse is affecting the ability of Congress to do its job. “It’s pretty toxic, there’s no question about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS
State
Michigan State
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Bill Huizenga
MySanAntonio

Texas congressman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene an 'idiot' during social media spat

A Texas member of the House of Representatives had some choice words on social media for Freedom Caucus politician Marjorie Taylor-Greene. Greene, the Georgia U.S. Representative who was permanently suspended from Twitter on January 2, criticized Texas' Rep. Dan Crenshaw on social media for saying that President Joe Biden needs to get the pandemic under control on a December 30 Fox News interview.
TEXAS STATE
Shore News Network

Federal Court Hands Victory To Opponents Of Vaccine Mandates, Biden overstepped Congress

Head Start employees will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to keep their job, according to a federal court ruling Saturday. A federal district court handed a victory to the 24 states who sued the over the requirement that Head Start employees get a COVID-19 vaccine. Judge Terry Doughty said the move by President Joe Biden unlawfully bypassed the powers of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

