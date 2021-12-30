ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section IV strong after day one of Wrestling Tourney

By Cam Lavallee
 6 days ago

WINDSOR, NY – The 64th annual Windsor Christmas Wrestling Tournament began at around 10 AM, with 35 teams competing to win the state’s oldest wrestling tournament.

Representatives of high schools from across New York and Pennsylvania took the mats inside the Windsor High School gym for day one of the two-day event.

Among the many teams are seventeen Section IV teams, including host Windsor.

After one day of action, Section IV is looking strong as three teams sit inside the top ten, including Tioga leading the way as the top overall scoring team.

As for the individual accolades, seventeen wrestlers from the section have advanced to the semifinal round on Thursday.

That includes seven from Tioga alone.

For a look at all the scores, and to keep up with the action live, find this story on our website, http://BinghamtonHomepage.com , and click on the ‘Live Bracket’ and ‘Bout Board’ link.

Live Bracket and Bout Board Link: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1a2dyh9pjBqV-23FCbFP07gfN6rhU724qAarEsEGy4Wk/edit?usp=sharing

Windsor, NY
