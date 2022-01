SIOUXLAND -- Compared to years past, Dec. 31, 2020 wasn't much of a New Year's Eve for Marquee co-owner Mitch Martin. According to Martin, who has helped run the venue since 2017, hosting an event to ring in 2021 during the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic meant major scaling back. He said the Sioux City space at 1225 Fourth St. played host to a live DJ and a 1990s-themed trivia night but it was a far cry from the normal fare for the occasion.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO