‘Well-known community member’ killed in Richmond shooting

By Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for the person responsible for killing 71-year-old Calvin Hubbard on Tuesday.

Police found Hubbard with a gunshot wound in an alley off of Hazelhurst Avenue at 3:39 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There is surveillance video of the person that police suspect shot Hubbard in the alley. The suspect is described as wearing athletic sweatpants with white stripes down the side of the leg.

The shooting happened when Hubbard was on his bicycle when he encountered the suspect and the shooting took place.

Police stated in a release, “Hubbard was a well-known community member and detectives are asking those who knew him to provide background information on his day-to-day routine which might prove useful to the investigation.”

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Whizz
6d ago

Pray they catch this person 🙏🏽 Senseless killing of a good person seems like. Protect the elderly and those who will listen. We cannot think that this couldn't happen to you...The streets should be watching...periodt

