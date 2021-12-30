ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Killer's Career Blew Up With Murder of a Governor

 6 days ago

Harry Orchard was described in Collier's magazine in 1907 as "the most remarkable witness that has ever appeared in an American court of justice." For several days in June of 1907, Orchard recounted from...

Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kelly Ernby death: Republican DA who fought California vaccine mandates dies from Covid

A rising Republican star out of California has died from Covid-19 just weeks after lashing out at vaccine mandates during a right-wing rally. Kelly Ernby, the deputy district attorney of Orange County and a presumptive state Assembly candidate in 2022, died shortly after telling her family and friends that she had contracted Covid-19. According to The Los Angeles Times, Ms Ernby fell ill shortly after she spoke at a Turning Points USA rally on 4 December. She told rally-goers that "there's nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now." It is unclear if Ms Ernby, who died at...
State
Idaho State
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Dublin, Ireland, whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
WORLD
#Murder#Compulsive Gambling#Canada#Grilling#Killer#American#Wfm
The Independent

California school superintendent targeted with death threats for investigating photo of kids with swastikas

A California high school superintendent said she and her colleagues have faced “daily” death threats after launching an investigation into a photo that showed several students sporting swastikas and Nazi symbols.A photo that began circulating on social media in December last year showed eight white students with thick, black swastikas and other Nazi symbols painted onto their torsos, reported Insider.The students also appeared to be holding alcoholic beverages and were apparently at a house party.Wheatland Union High School district superintendent Nicole Newman, in a video message uploaded to Facebook on 31 December, said she and her team were investigating the...
DRINKS
The Independent

George Floyd’s four-year-old great-niece shot in her bed during ‘targeted attack’ survives

George Floyd’s four-year-old great niece Arianna Delane was shot at night while she was sleeping in what her father claimed was a targeted attack.Arianna was one of the two children and four adults who were sleeping inside the second floor of their south Houston, Texas apartment when a shooter opened fire at around 3am on New Year’s day.Arianna was sleeping in the front bedroom when gunfire broke out.She survived the attack and is recovering after an emergency surgery for a punctured lung and liver. She also suffered three broken ribs.“My daughter jumped up and said, ‘Daddy, I’ve been hit’ and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

Dog Dies on Southwest Flight, Family Blaming Airline

A Southwest passenger says the airline is at fault after her dog wasn't able to breathe in his carrier and suffered a tragic death during a flight. The 3-year-old French bulldog, named Charlie, was a comfort pet and a paying passenger that had been flying in a dog carrier on a SW flight last month to Pennsylvania.
PETS
slocounty.ca.gov

District Attorney urges Governor to reverse the Parole Board’s granting parole to Jason Adam Greenwell for the brutal 2010 murder of Dystiny Myers

District Attorney Dan Dow writes letter to Governor Newsom urging him to exercise his authority to review and reverse a parole board’s decision last month to grant convicted murderer Jason Greenwell parole despite objections. On November 18, 2021, a two-person panel of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

