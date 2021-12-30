Killer's Career Blew Up With Murder of a Governor

George Floyd’s four-year-old great niece Arianna Delane was shot at night while she was sleeping in what her father claimed was a targeted attack.Arianna was one of the two children and four adults who were sleeping inside the second floor of their south Houston, Texas apartment when a shooter opened fire at around 3am on New Year’s day.Arianna was sleeping in the front bedroom when gunfire broke out.She survived the attack and is recovering after an emergency surgery for a punctured lung and liver. She also suffered three broken ribs.“My daughter jumped up and said, ‘Daddy, I’ve been hit’ and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO