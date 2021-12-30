Black Bears offense magic in 7-5 win over Hat Tricks

BINGHAMTON, NY – Inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, the Binghamton Black Bears dropped the puck against the Danbury Hat Tricks.

First period, and get used to hearing this man’s name.

Nikita Ivashkin on the wrap around and punches it in. Black Bears strike first. It’s 1-0.

Not even three minutes later, Ivashkin dekes in and snipes one home for his second of the night.

Quick two-goal lead for Binghamton in this one.

After a Danbury goal, Ivashkin strikes again.

The feed in front by Geno DeAngelo and Ivashkin hat tricks the Hat Tricks.

Three goals in the opening frame for the Russian who just celebrated his 23rd birthday on Christmas eve.

Nice late Christmas gift.

Thomas Aldworth would add another before the end of the period to make it 4-1.

The scoring would continue all game as Binghamton hangs on for the 7-5 win.

The Black Bears are back home on Friday for a 6 PM puck drop on New Year’s Eve against Watertown.

