Pennsylvania State

Rogers leads Wagner past St. Francis (PA) 72-64

 6 days ago

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Raekwon Rogers had 18 points as Wagner got past St. Francis (Pa.) 72-64 in a Northeast Conference...

Toughness leads Herd women past So. Miss, 72-55

HUNTINGTON — There was one word on the mind of Marshall guard Savannah Wheeler on Saturday. It wasn’t necessarily a resolution for the year. Instead, it was more of a resolution in general. “Toughness,” Wheeler said. Wheeler, one of Marshall’s smallest players, put up another big performance...
UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
William & Mary started the season 1-12. But after back-to-back last-second wins Tribe stands atop CAA.

William & Mary values decorum over showmanship even in athletics. Bobby Dwyer is a fine example as Tribe men’s basketball radio analyst, because he knows the game, knows the Tribe and is knowledgeable and respectful of opponents. But even Dwyer got caught up in the excitement of the Tribe’s two last-second, one-point wins to open Colonial Athletic Association play this past week. For him, as ...
