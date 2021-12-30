Chiefs' Rashad Fenton: Activated from COVID list

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced that five players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. According to the team, safety Camryn Bynum, guard Ezra Cleveland, tackle Christian Darrisaw, linebacker Eric Kendricks and tackle Brian O’Neill are now on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also activated defensive end Patrick Jones II from the reserve/COVID-19 list and released quarterback Kyle Sloter. The announcement comes a day after the team was officially taken out of playoff contention with a bitterly cold loss to the Green Bay Packers, who hosted the primetime game at Lambeau Field. On Friday, starting quarterback Kirk Cousins learned he would miss the pivotal game against the Packers after testing positive for COVID-19. He’s currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Snow, Heavy Winds Impacting Wednesday Morning Commute Warrant: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Claimed ‘Cab Driver’ Was Behind Wheel After DWI Rollover Millions Have Quit Their Jobs During The ‘Great Resignation’; But Where Are The Workers Going? George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot In Houston On New Year’s Day

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO