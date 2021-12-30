Wilmington – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 9:19 p.m. this evening, December 29, 2021, on Limestone Road at Milltown Road.

As a result of the crash, Limestone Road is closed at the intersection with Milltown Road for emergency response vehicles on scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel. The road closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for a re-opening.

For updated road closure information and traffic conditions log on to:

http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories

The investigation is in the early stages with further details being released as they become available.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 122921 2222

The post *Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Crash- Wilmington appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .