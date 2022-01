RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – About 1-in-5 COVID-19 tests in North Carolina came back positive Sunday. The 21.9 percent positivity rate across the state was a pandemic record. “I think what you’re seeing is a lot of people getting tested because of the holidays and because of exposures. And we have a variant that is infecting more people,” said Dr. David Wohl, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at UNC-Chapel Hill.

