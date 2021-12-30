ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GM Opens New Cadillac Pure Electric IQ Store In Shanghai

By Deivis Centeno
gmauthority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors has opened a new Cadillac location as part of the newly-created and growing IQ Store network in China focused specifically on electric vehicles. Located in Shanghai and named (… take a deep breath…) Cadillac Pure Electric IQ Space Bealead South Store, the location opened its doors to the public...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Cadillac Lyriq#The Cadillac#Iq Store#Cadillac Pure Electric#Asian#Saic#Iq Spaces#Space Bealead South Store
The Verge

Chip shortages cost GM the US vehicle sales crown it’s held since 1931

General Motors is no longer the top seller of vehicles in the US as reported Tuesday by CNBC. The Detroit powerhouse lost the crown to Toyota, which reportedly sold about 114,000 more vehicles than GM in 2021. GM reported Tuesday that total sales were down almost 13 percent last year...
BUSINESS
The Independent

New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery

U.S. new vehicle sales rebounded slightly last year from 2020's dismal numbers, but forecasters expect them to be more than 2 million below the years before the coronavirus pandemic.The reason? Although there are plenty of customers who want to buy new vehicles at hefty prices, there still aren't enough computer chips for the industry to fully crank up its factories. So supplies are short, prices are high, and many customers can't get what they want.“Demand is not off at all,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Cox Automotive. “What is off is sales, because the inventory doesn't exist.”Cox expects...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
gmauthority.com

General Motors Is No Longer The Number One Automaker In The U.S.

General Motors is no longer the number-one automaker in the U.S., ceding the top spot in U.S. auto sales to Japanese car brand Toyota. General Motors had previously held the position as the U.S. auto sales leader since 1931, marking the end of a 90-year streak. Per the recent General...
BUSINESS
AFP

Toyota overtakes GM to lead US auto sales for 2021

Japanese carmaker Toyota led US automobile sales in 2021, according to figures released Tuesday, overtaking General Motors for the first time as a shortage of semiconductors roils the car industry. But Toyota still managed to grow annual sales in the United States by 10.4 percent to 2.3 million, while General Motors suffered a 12.9 percent drop to 2.2 million.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +11.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
investing.com

Startup ONE says battery prototype delivered 750-mile range

DETROIT (Reuters) - Our Next Energy (ONE), a two-year-old Michigan startup, said on Wednesday it had tested a prototype of its new battery in a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S, driving 752 miles (1,210 kilometers) before recharging. ONE aims to begin producing battery packs that will deliver similar range — about...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

General Motors Average Transaction Price About $45,000 In 2021

General Motors recently released its Q4 2021 Sales Results report, outlining the automaker’s sales performance throughout the 2021 calendar year. Among the insights provided was the news that the average transaction price (ATP) for new GM vehicle sales amounted to $45,000 for the year. General Motors cites J.D. Power...
ECONOMY
Detroit News

See the new Cadillac concept autonomous vehicle: InnerSpace

Cadillac revealed the InnerSpace concept two-passenger electric and autonomous luxury vehicle Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The concept grows the Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio of vehicles that offer autonomous and advanced connected features. GM's luxury brand revealed two other Halo Concepts at CES in 2021: the PersonalSpace, a single-seat vertical takeoff and landing concept that moves its passenger above ground traffic, and the SocialSpace, a self-driving vehicle for up to six.
CADILLAC, MI
MarketWatch

Toyota's stock leaps into record territory after December, 2021 vehicles sales report

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp hiked up 5.0% into record territory, after the Japan-based auto industry giant said Toyota Motor North American (TMNA) recorded December sales of 174,115 vehicles, down 30% on a volume basis from a year ago, but 10% growth in 2021 sales to 2.33 million vehicles. The company said in 2021, TMNA sold 583,697 electrified power vehicles (EPV), which includes hybrids, battery and fuel-cell powered vehicles, which is up 73% from a year ago represents one-quarter of total volume. The stock has rallied 13.8% over the past three months, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have climbed 18.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 11.4%.
ECONOMY
Central Illinois Proud

New GM electric truck faces competition and skeptical buyers

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The competition among U.S. automakers for a still-small pool of consumers seeking electric vehicles is quickly intensifying. General Motors, normally the top-selling U.S. automaker, officially unveiled the Chevrolet Silverado EV Wednesday with a virtual press conference at the CES gadget show. Work truck versions go on sale in the spring of next year, followed in the fall by a high-end consumer version.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy