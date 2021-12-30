Abilene health expert says revised CDC quarantine guidelines will ‘allow flexibility’ for essential workers

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Following the CDC’s revised quarantine recommendations for COVID-19, Abilene Taylor County Public Health District Medical Director Dr. Gary Goodnight has says he is in favor of shortening the minimum recommended length of quarantine for those who test positive from 10 days to 5.

“Personally, I think it’s in the right direction because it does allow some flexibility for people, especially essential workers,” Goodnight says.

This comes as new cases in Taylor County have risen to the highest point since October.

ATCPHD COVID dashboard 12.29.2021

According to Dr. Goodnight, early CDC research suggests that the omicron variant may cause milder illness than previous ones, though it is still much more dangerous in the at-risk communities.

“Omicron is highly more infective, but fortunately hasn’t resulted in the hospitalizations that the original coronavirus did,” says Goodnight.

But this is no cause to drop our guards just yet.

“I don’t think we should take it any less seriously right now because there’s still a lot of unknown factors,” said Goodnight.

While the new guidelines may get healthcare and essential workers back on the job more quickly, the best course of action is still in prevention.

“I think the number one thing someone can do at this point is obtain the vaccine. That’s actually been shown important to keep the variants and mutations from forming,” Goodnight says.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.