Hughes and Bratt Lead Devils to Break the Streak in 4-3 Win Over Sabres

By Chris Fieldhouse
allaboutthejersey.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Devils got off to a slow start, only being able to put together one or two passes at a time before one would go awry. Nonetheless, they managed to keep the puck away from the Buffalo Sabres in the early game before Andreas Johnsson’s far, weak shot was...

www.allaboutthejersey.com

allaboutthejersey.com

DitD & Open Post - 1/3/21: Going Streaking Edition

What is this? A winning streak?! Here are your links for today:. The Devils kept things rolling with a 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers on Friday. Jack Hughes had the game winner. [NHL]. Then on Sunday, the Devils managed to overcome a Mackenzie Blackwood gaffe that gifted the Capitals...
NHL
NHL

Devils Drop Caps in OT, 4-3

The Caps shook off a listless start against the Devils on Sunday, rallying from two goals down to scrape a point out of a game in which they didn't display much in the way of cohension or crispness. But after tying the game at 3-3 with a pair of late goals in the third, Washington dropped its seventh straight overtime decision when Nico Hischier scored the game-winner at 2:56 of overtime to give the Devils a 4-3 victory.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Gamethread #34: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

Our Favorite Team will take on the squad with so many games in hand that their likelihood of a wild card spot is a lot larger than you may think. Needless to say, if you have any of the really faint hope for Our Favorite Team, then this game is massive. Oh, and no Hamilton, Hischier, Sharangovich, or Zacha tonight.
NHL
NHL

Devils Look to Continue Winning Streak in Boston | GAME PREVIEW

New Jersey is in Boston to take on the Bruins. The Devils look to extend their current three-game winning streak. You can watch on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. New Jersey has won its past three games against Buffalo, Edmonton and Washington. The previous two victories were both recorded in overtime.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Hamilton, Hischier, Bernier, Sharangovich, Zacha All Out for Tonight (And Beyond)

One of the concerns from the New Jersey Devils 4-3 overtime victory over the Washington Capitals was the status of Dougie Hamilton. The defenseman took a puck to the face and left the game. He would not return and even went to a hospital. The Devils announced a statement this afternoon to update the world on his condition. And they also dropped four more statements to go with it. It is a heap of bad news that impacts tonight’s game in Boston and at least the next few - at best. In summary:
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

The Devils Have a Legitimate Shutdown Pair

Last week I wrote about how the Devils center depth and how that will likely continue to be one of the few enjoyable things to watch throughout the rest of this season. Since that time, the Devils have managed a 3 game winning streak and now have almost doubled their playoff odds to 2.6% (note that this from January 1st and doesn’t account for their last two games). So they’re turning things around, right? Doubtful, but I don’t begrudge anyone who wants to remain delusional wildly optimistic about this season. That said, today I am going to continue my focus on the journey instead of the end results as we look for positives to take out of this season. The subject of today’s post, the Devils “shutdown” pair of Jonas Siegenthaler and Damon Severson.
NHL
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Prospect Update: 1/4/22

The 12th week of the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils prospect update is here! The big news of the past week was the cancellation of the World Junior Championship. This week was also highlighted by Patrick Moynihan and Cole Brady’s play in the NCAA, and Arseni Gritsyuk’s play in the KHL. Let’s check in on each prospect now.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
clevelandstar.com

Jets extend streak to 3 with win over lowly Coyotes

Pierre-Luc Dubois continued his strong bounce-back season by scoring the deciding goal to lead the visiting Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Evgeny Svechnikov and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored goals, while Mark Scheifele netted two assists. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, has two assists in 10 ...
NHL

