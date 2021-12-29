ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At halftime the Oklahoma Sooners up big on the Oregon Ducks 30-3 in the Valero Alamo Bowl

By John Williams
 6 days ago
Though it was a slow start for the Oklahoma Sooners who led just 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, OU broke it open in the second quarter outscoring the Ducks 24-0 to lead 30-3 at halftime in a lopsided affair.

After an early 3-and-out, Caleb Williams and the Sooners scored on five consecutive drives to close out the half. The Sooners running game led the way in the first quarter, while Caleb Williams was efficient throwing the football.

The defense came up big on Oregon’s first drive getting the ball back to the offense on a Justin Broiles interception.

Kennedy Brooks opened the scoring for the Sooners on a 16-yard run for a touchdown to give the Sooners a 6-0 lead after Gabe Brkic missed the extra point. After the Ducks drove to inside the 10-yard line, the Sooners defense held Oregon to a field goal and that’s all the scoring the Ducks would get in the first half.

Caleb Williams then came alive throwing the football, finding Drake Stoops on a big 3rd-and-goal throw from the six-yard line for his first passing touchdown of the game.

After an Oregon punt, Williams then hit Marvin Mims for a big 55-yard touchdown throw to make the score 23-3. Kennedy Brooks then capped off a big first half with a 29-yard touchdown run.

Caleb Williams was 12 of 17 in the first half for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 19 yards on four carries. Kennedy Brooks led the way on the ground with 127 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, including his long run of 40 yards that set up Caleb Williams first touchdown throw.

In all, the Sooners have ran for 187 yards in the first half, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt and Williams has hit eight different receivers in the first half.

The Oklahoma Sooners defense has slowed down Anthony Brown and the Oregon offense, holding the Ducks quarterback to just five yards per attempt. Running back Travis Dye is having a great game with 74 yards rushing on nine attempts and 24 yards receiving, but with the lopsided score, Oregon won’t be able to use their running game as much as they’d like.

OU’s defense has held the Ducks to 2-7 on third down and 1 of 2 on fourth down to keep the Oregon offense out of the end zone.

The Sooners are doing everything they want in this game and should get a great opportunity to add to their lead and get experience for more guys in the second half.

