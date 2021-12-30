ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford man charged with faking positive COVID test result to avoid court

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgWHK_0dYoJmk100

Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was charged with illegally fabricating a positive COVID-19 test result to avoid appearing before a Superior Court judge in November.

Junior Jumpp, 31, of Hartford was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of forgery in the second degree and one count of fabricating physical evidence, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Jumpp was out on bond following his arrest in connection with a number of criminal cases pending in the New Britain Judicial District.

On Nov. 16, Hartford police arrested Jumpp on a warrant charging him with threatening in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree. On Nov. 26, South Windsor police arrested him on a warrant charging him with interfering with an officer and breach of peace in the second degree. He was then ordered to appear before a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Nov. 30.

On Nov. 29, Jumpp’s defense counsel told the judge and State’s Attorney he received a screenshot from Jumpp appearing to be a positive COVID-19 test notification. The judge excused Jumpp from appearing the following day. According to the state’s Division of Criminal Justice, investigation revealed the notification was forged and allegedly fabricated by Jumpp to avoid having to appear before the judge in court.

Jumpp is being held on a $25,000 bond. He currently has 11 pending cases at Superior Court in New Britain and one pending case at Superior Court in Hartford, which is being transferred to New Britain. He is due to appear in court on Feb. 3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain, CT
Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Coronavirus
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
City
South Windsor, CT
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Health
WTNH

New Haven city officials expected to address public safety staffing levels

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven city officials are expected to address public safety staffing levels on Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Justin Elicker and Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez will be giving an update on the staffing levels amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. They are expected to discuss COVID-related absences, testing and quarantine procedures, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

New Britain holding an N95, at-home test kit distribution Tuesday

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – In New Britain, cars were lining up before sunrise to get a free COVID-19 home test and masks. People were there hours before the distribution even started and those supplies ran out quickly. The cars started lining up at Veterans Stadium before dawn Tuesday morning, but once they opened up, […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Investigation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTNH

New Haven mayor, health officials provide update on COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and city health officials are going to provide an update on COVID-19 in the city on Monday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond will discuss COVID-19 in the city at the New Haven Fire Training Academy. At the same time, COVID-19 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

City of Hartford reinstates indoor mask mandate until end of January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An indoor mask mandate is now in effect in Hartford through the end of the month, Mayor Luke Bronin announced Monday. “We all hope that the omicron surge will soon peak and that we’ll see case rates fall, but with the current numbers, we’ve got to do whatever we can, even […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy