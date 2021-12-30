ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Students Punished For Attacking White Students At ASU Publish “Dear White People” “Intervention”

By ADI Staff Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, undergraduate student Mastaani Qureshi and graduate student Sarra Tekola were made infamous by a video of them harassing two male ASU students for studying in a building they claimed was a multicultural center what was off limits to them. In fact, the building was open to every ASU...

