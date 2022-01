Missouri K-12 public schools could be banned from requiring students to wear a face covering or get a COVID-19 vaccination. State Senator Andrew Koenig has filed a bill that would ban the schools from making the requirements. Under the plan, schools could require students to test negative for COVID-19 to return to school and participate in activities. Children attending a day care, pre-school or nursery would not be required to get a coronavirus vaccination as a condition of attendance. The new legislative session is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO