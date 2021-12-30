Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns vs. Thunder Post Game Pod

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Phoenix and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):. 16.5, 6.0, 2.0, 2.0: New Orleans rookie Herbert Jones’ averages over the past four games in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals, respectively. The Alabama product has taken his performance to another level since Christmas, reaching double digits in point production for four consecutive games, the first time he’s done that in 2021-22. Jones also has an active streak of 15 games in which he’s blocked a shot, setting a New Orleans franchise record among rookies. Although Utah prevailed 115-104 over New Orleans last night, the Jazz starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley had high praise for Jones, with Mitchell saying, “Herb Jones I think is going to be in this league for a long time. You’ve got to give him his props. He’s made it tough for me every night we played them. He doesn’t talk much or say much, but goes out there and competes. He comes to work and does his thing.” Mitchell tallied 29 points Monday, but had a 6/21 shooting night vs. New Orleans the night after Thanksgiving, while often being guarded by Jones.

