Chinese state media have trivialised US and UK concerns around tech privacy and security with a parody film entitled: 0.07: No Time to Die Laughing.The video, which was posted to Twitter and YouTube on Tuesday, apparently takes aim at Western governments for banning telecoms giant Huawei from running future 5G networks, among other actions taken against Beijing by both the US and UK.In the video, a spy called “James Pond” – or “0.07” – and another called the “Black Window” – or “0.06” – makes contact with an American spy called “M” in the video shared by China’s state...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO