Upton Keeping Options Open

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission’s vote on the state’s new congressional maps this week, Congressman Fred Upton is keeping his options open about seeking re-election. In a social media post Wednesday, Upton wrote, “Michigan’s newly...

wirx.com

Redistricting Commissioner Explains New Maps

After much debate and scrutiny, the Michigan Redistricting Commission has approved new legislative maps for the next decade. Eight of 13 members of the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment voted for the 13-district Congressional plan. Michigan lost a US House seat in the 2020 census. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she will move from her longtime home of Dearborn to run in one of the new districts. Democrats Haley Stevens and Andy Levin say they will face off in the new 11th District, leaving the 10th District open. Republicans Fred Upton, Bill Huizenga, and Peter Meijer could compete for two districts on the west side of the state if they all run. Commissioner Steven Lett of Interlochen says the public should be confident in the work that was done.
POLITICS
wirx.com

Upton Discusses Toxic Political Culture

Congressman Fred Upton is decrying the divisive environment in Washington and around the country. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend, Upton said nasty rhetoric in the national discourse is affecting the ability of Congress to do its job. “It’s pretty toxic, there’s no question about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wirx.com

Black Lawmakers To Sue To Block Michigan Redistricting Maps

From the Associated Press — Current and former Black state lawmakers in Detroit have announced a pending lawsuit to block Michigan’s newly drawn congressional and legislative districts, contending they illegally dilute the voting strength of African Americans. The step Monday came days after the new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission finalized U.S. House and legislative maps for 2022 and beyond. The plans are fairer politically to Democrats but have drawn criticism because they slash the number of seats where African Americans account for a majority of the voting-age population. Commissioners say Black voters can still elect their candidates of choice without comprising at least half of a district’s electorate.
MICHIGAN STATE
