Lightweight Bone Conduction Headphones

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shokz Openrun headphones have been launched by the UK-based brand as an updated take on its flagship product -- the Aeroplex -- to provide users...

www.trendhunter.com

siliconangle.com

ThirdEye announces lightweight mixed-reality smartglasses for consumers

Enterprise-focused mixed-reality solutions company ThirdEye Gen Inc. announced today that it’s expanding its product line with a pair of lightweight MR smartglasses designed for consumers. The Razor MR Glasses build on ThirdEye’s MR glasses design for industry workers. The company developed a sleek, lightweight form factor for consumers to...
Gadget Flow

TiTum transforming headphones use a connected app to emulate any type of headphones

Want several different types of professional headphones—but can’t afford them? Get as many as you want with the TiTum transforming headphones. This revolutionary gadget can match the exact sound profile of any other headphone. This includes frequency response, dynamic range, harmonics, resonance character, saturation, and more. So, you can actually hear what the priciest studio headphones sound like without having to buy one. Simply use the app to tap the chosen headphones you want to hear, and TiTum uses patented technology to match them. That means that one pair of these headphones can actually become any other type of headphones. Made with ultra-comfortable alcantara fabric, its durable ear cushions are so cozy. Moreover, it offers wireless connectivity and noise-canceling tech while gaming. Additionally, with a built-in high-quality microphone, these are great for phone calls and virtual meetings. Finally, with 15 hours of battery life, they keep you listening all day.
TrendHunter.com

Transforming Responsiveness Headphones

The TiTum transforming headphones are a multifunctional audio accessory for those seeking out a way to intuitively enjoy a number of different product experiences in a unified way. The headphones feature an app-connected functionality that enables users to completely customize how they function in terms of dynamic range, frequency response,...
TrendHunter.com

Nautically Themed Metallic Lamps

The Khonsu Clock Lamp is a multifunctional decor solution for the modern home or office that would work to provide ambient illumination and more. The lamp is characterized by its nautically themed construction that is achieved using metal and features a clock section in the middle that's surrounded by an LED illuminator. The wooden block base is paired with a dedicated section for a smartphone to be positioned which will put it on display, while placing it on the wireless charging spot will have it ready for use at a moment's notice.
TrendHunter.com

At-Home Gaming Servers

Alienware Concept Nyx is coming to CES 2022 as an at-home server that can stream games throughout the home. This concept leverages a central server to bring high-quality games to TVs, PCs, tablets and phones, and it supports a future of gaming that's focused on streaming. This concept is designed...
TrendHunter.com

Voice-Activated Acoustic Mirrors

ICON.AI's SOUND MIRROR has been named three CES Innovation Awards Honoree with Audio segments for a design that introduces "the world's first form factor and a voice-activated acoustic mirror to help customers enjoy an epic sound experience." This mirror looks like a conventional mirror and combines the power of a voice-activated smart speaker to provide a seamless and supportive way for audio lovers to experience the sounds they love. The design of the SOUND MIRROR was intentionally created to blend in like any other piece of furniture, or work of art, in the home.
The Press

Earphones and Headphones

Valued to be $33.4 Billion by 2026, Earphones and Headphones Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Earphones and Headphones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
TrendHunter.com

Interactive Storytelling Headphones

The Onanoff StoryPhones are set to debut at CES 2022 as a pair of advanced headphones for youngsters that will enable them to enjoy a range of stories in an interactive manner. The headphones work either in a wireless or wired manner and work with the built-in story system to play audio to children according to the story of their choosing. The disc-based story system only needs to be connected to the Internet when a new disc is attached to download it before providing users with an offline listening experience.
TrendHunter.com

97-Inch Flat Screen TVs

Electronics manufacturer LG has unveiled its newest lineup of OLED TV models for 2022, including the staggeringly large 97-inch G2 series. The new flatscreen display utilizes LG's next-generation OLED evo technology, which is said to deliver a substantially brighter picture and higher image quality. In addition, the 97-inch G2 series...
TrendHunter.com

Smart Home Telecom Routers

The average consumer home contains an increasing number of connected devices that are characterized by their always-on functionality that requires constant connectivity, so brands are responding with new solutions like the Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway WiFi router. The router from the telecom brand features support for the WiFi 6E standard...
TrendHunter.com

Immersive LED Speakers

The newest addition to the JBL Pulse speaker series is the JBL Pulse 5, which immerses listeners in 360-degree sound and captivates with an ambient light show. The dynamic LED Lights are designed to sync with the music to provide a well-matched audio-visual experience. Perfect for group entertaining, the JBL...
TrendHunter.com

Multitasking Professional Laptops

The Acer Chromebook 315 laptop is a new hardware offering from the brand that will provide consumers with access to impressive computing power that doesn't break the bank. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with an antiglare finish, while the OceanGlass touchpad offers an intuitive experience when moving around the operating system. The system packs enough space to accommodate a numeric keypad to make it great for those who need a dedicated way to crunch numbers throughout the day.
TrendHunter.com

Stylish Triple-Device Charger Hubs

The Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is a power station solution for Apple product users to incorporate into their home or office space when seeking out a way to keep their various devices powered up. The hub is equipped with three dedicated sections for powering up devices including the...
TrendHunter.com

Advanced Sensing Smart Beds

At CES 2022, the Sleep Number 360 smart bed is being introduced with advanced sensing capabilities and proactive monitoring to enhance the quality of an individual’s sleep and health over time. This smart bed was developed to respond to the changing needs of a sleeper through evolving life stages.
TrendHunter.com

Shapeshifting Productivity Laptops

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 laptop has been announced by the brand ahead of CES 2022 as a computing solution for users seeking out a way to enjoy enhanced productivity from anywhere. The latest version of the laptop features an eight-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor and a battery pack...
TrendHunter.com

High-Performance Tuned Monitor Earbuds

The Kotori Audio 'DAUNTLESS' in-ear monitor earphones are an ultra-compact solution for professionals who require a way to keep an ear on their feedback when playing from the studio or the stage. The earbuds can be worn in two ways to suit different needs or preferences and are perfect for...
TechRadar

Are these the most expensive headphones at CES 2022?

Luxury audio brand Mark Levinson has launched its first pair of headphones at CES 2022 – and they’ll cost you a pretty penny. The brand, which is best known for its premium home and car audio systems, unveiled the Mark Levinson No. 5909 noise-cancelling headphones at the Las Vegas tech expo, revealing that they’ll cost a whopping $999. Global pricing is yet to be announced, but that works out at around £750 / AU$1,400.
TrendHunter.com

Photography Tuned Smartphones

The OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone has been shown off by the brand ahead of a January 11, 2022 launch as a photography focused mobile solution for consumers seeking out a better way to capture their favorite moments. The smartphone comes in two options to choose from including 8GM of RAM...
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
