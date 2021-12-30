ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin falls 6.1 percent to $47,607

By Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Bitcoin dropped 6.13% to $47,606.92 on Tuesday, losing $3,111.19 from its previous close....

theblockcrypto.com

Bitcoin's price hits 1-month low as US stock prices fall

Bitcoin's price fell to a one-month low on Wednesday amid a broader decline across stock markets. The macro picture was a cloudy one as US stock markets closed Wednesday. The Federal Reserve, in newly-published minutes, indicated that it may raise interest rates sooner than previously expected, as noted by Bloomberg. At the same time, the Fed floated the potential for a balance-sheet reduction in the wake of such moves.
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin Market Dominance Falls to Lowest Level Since 2018

The Bitcoin dominance indicator has fallen to its lowest level for more than three years as it continues to retreat from last year’s epic all-time high. Bitcoin market dominance has just dipped below its 2021 low and is currently at 39.73% according to TradingView. The move was noted by Spartan Group’s Jason Choi who tweeted the chart on Jan 4.
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Scrambles for Support After Falling to $47,000

Bitcoin (BTC) is still completing a corrective phase. Whether it bounces at the support line of the current pattern or breaks down from it will likely determine the direction of the trend. BTC has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel since reaching a local low on Dec 4. The...
MARKETS
#Reuters
investing.com

DeFi sector tokens offer shelter as Bitcoin falls below $48.5K

The cryptocurrency market slid lower on Dec. 28 as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) lost nearly $4,000 in value in a matter of hours with bulls now looking to secure support at $48,500 to prevent further losses. In the midst of the market-wide drawdown, the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge As Market Approaches Options Expiry — A Fall Below This Key Level Could Spell Trouble

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded below key psychological levels at press time as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 3.4% to $2.32 trillion. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 5.15% lower at $47,616.13 over 24 hours. For the week, the apex cryptocurrency has fallen 2.7%. The second-largest...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin price hovers near $48,000 after Tuesday fall

Bitcoin is trying to claw its way back following this week's decline. The cryptocurrency dropped more than 6% to $47,606.92 on Tuesday. Major cryptocurrencies have tumbled amid concerns about the omicron variant and holiday travel disruptions around the globe. Another factor putting pressure on cryptos is a total of 129,800...
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Fall as BTC Slides

Investing.com — Shares of Bitcoin mining stocks are down Tuesday as Bitcoin hit a low of $48,355 earlier in the session. While the move in Bitcoin is not particularly significant, considering past price action, Bitcoin miners are, of course, susceptible to any change in the price of the cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Falls Back Below $50K as Crypto Markets Stumble

Billions in cryptocurrency are traded every day. Image: Shutterstock. There was plenty to cheer for Bitcoin investors over the holidays as the benchmark cryptocurrency soared above $50,000 last Thursday, followed by consolidation above $51,000 on Christmas eve. Barring a brief dip below $50,000 on Sunday, Bitcoin went on to hit...
STOCKS
itechpost.com

Dogecoin Price Crash Today: Why Did DOGE Value Fall Along With Bitcoin, Ethereum?

Dogecoin took a terrible beating on Tuesday, spiraling down in price in the high single digits along with Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to CoinDesk real-time figures, the meme cryptocurrency plummeted 9.7 percent at a certain point Tuesday, and the Dogecoin price has slid 7.04 percent further later in the day to trade at $0.174921. Ethereum, meanwhile, took a 8.3-percent dive during the day before currently falling 6.01 percent to $3,805.71.
STOCKS
d1softballnews.com

Bitcoin slips below 50 thousand dollars, Ethereum also falls

Cala Bitcoin is well below 50 thousand dollars, on this very bad Tuesday for the cryptocurrency market. Specifically, at the time of writing, the entire sector is reporting heavy losses and the main cryptocurrencies are in negative territory. The Bitcoin is trading at $ 49,043.31, 4.61% less than 24 hours...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Mining Profitability Plunges After Productive Fall Period

Bitcoin mining profitability had been on the rise in recent months, closely following the movement of the price of BTC. This has continued on into the end of the year, however, December has not come with good tidings. This is because bitcoin mining profitability had taken a significant nosedive this month that has driven it down towards June levels after an incredibly profitable fall period.
MARKETS
