ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MO

Lincoln County city shuts down COVID-19 testing site after driver almost hits officer trying to cut the line

By KMOV.com Staff
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Lincoln County mayor says heavy traffic and hostility led to the closure of a COVID-19 testing site Wednesday.

Winfield Mayor Dawn Garver said they shut down a COVID-19 testing sire because of heavy traffic and hostility from people in line for those tests. In one case, the mayor said an agitated driver almost hit an officer because they wanted to get through the line.

Mayor Graver said in a statement, "I apologize if you were unable to get to your homes this morning due to the amount of traffic or if you were affected by any of the hazardous situations."

The City of Winfield is working with the test provider to better provide testing at the sire and city workers are communicating with emergency management to help facilitate the event is this issue pops up again.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MO
City
Winfield, MO
County
Lincoln County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Health
Lincoln County, MO
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Sire#Hostility#Heavy Traffic
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

807K+
Followers
123K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy