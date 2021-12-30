ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hong Kong court denies bail to ex-editors after raid on news outlet

By Rhoda Kwan in Taipei and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpUEW_0dYoFain00
Stand News acting chief editor Patrick Lam is taken away by police after his arrest on Wednesday. Photograph: Daniel Suen/AFP/Getty Images

A Hong Kong court has denied bail to two former senior editors charged with conspiring to publish seditious materials, a day after police raided Stand News , a pro-democracy media outlet, prompting its closure.

About 200 officers raided the office of the online publication on Wednesday, froze its assets and arrested seven current and former senior editors and former board members, in the latest crackdown on the city’s press.

Campaigners and some western governments including the US have criticised the raid as a sign of further erosion of press freedoms since China imposed a sweeping national security law in the former British colony last year.

Related: Journalists in China face ‘nightmare’ worthy of Mao era, press freedom group says

A magistrate at West Kowloon court denied bail applications for the former Stand News chief editor Chung Pui-kuen and the acting chief editor, Patrick Lam. Hong Kong laws restrict media coverage of bail hearings.

Along with Best Pencil (Hong Kong) Limited, the corporate entity behind Stand News, the two men were charged with conspiring “to publish and/or reproduce seditious publications,”, according to the charge sheet.

Four former members of the Stand News board – Margaret Ng, a former democratic legislator and barrister, Denise Ho , a pop star, and Chow Tat-chi and Christine Fang – were released on police bail pending further investigations.

Ng told reporters as she left the police station that “continuing to care for each other is very important”. Ho, a Canadian citizen, left without comment.

Chung’s wife, Chan Pui-man, formerly a senior editor with the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was already being held and remains in prison on separate charges.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has called for all seven to be released. “We call on PRC [People’s Republic of China] and Hong Kong authorities to cease targeting Hong Kong’s free and independent media and to immediately release those journalists and media executives who have been unjustly detained and charged,” Blinken said. “A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press.”

Blinken said “journalism is not sedition” and that “by silencing independent media, PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong’s credibility and viability”.

Stand News shut down on Wednesday less than 10 hours after the police raid. The national security department confiscated boxes of evidence and froze HK$61m ($7.8m) of its assets.

Stand had been the most prominent remaining pro-democracy media outlet in the city, after Apple Daily was forced to close in June after a similar crackdown.

All members of staff have been dismissed, Stand said in a statement announcing its closure. The news site and all social media channels were erased late on Wednesday evening.

Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club said: “These actions are a further blow to press freedom in Hong Kong and will continue to chill the media environment in the city following a difficult year for the city’s news outlets.”

Peter Stano, the lead EU spokesperson for external affairs, tweeted that the raid marked a further deterioration of press freedoms in Hong Kong.

The UN Human Rights Office in Geneva expressed concern at the “extremely rapid closing of the civic space and outlets for Hong Kong’s civil society to speak and express themselves freely”.

Canada’s foreign affairs minister, Mélanie Joly, expressed “deep concern” over the arrest of Ho, who is a Canadian citizen.

Related: Speed of Stand News shutdown sends chilling signal to Hong Kong’s media

Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, also condemned the raid. “We in #Taiwan regret to see their detention & call on the international community to stand up for freedom & democracy in HK,” she tweeted.

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, rejected calls for the seven to be released on Thursday, saying the arrests were law enforcement actions and not aimed at the media industry.

“These actions have nothing to do with so-called suppression of press freedom,” Lam said. “Journalism is not seditious … but seditious activities could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting.”

Beijing’s foreign ministry in Hong Kong also rebuffed international criticism, accusing the EU external affairs office and Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ club of “openly spreading harsh remarks” and “wantonly slandering the rule of law and freedom in Hong Kong”.

A not-for-profit outlet, Stand News was founded in 2014 in the wake of the city’s pro-democracy umbrella movement. It was known internationally for its livestreams during the months of pro-democracy protests that rocked the city in 2019.

Reuters contributed to this report

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Five Journalists and Pop Star Denise Ho Arrested in Hong Kong for Sedition

National Security Police in Hong Kong on Wednesday arrested seven people associated with Chinese-language online media company Stand News. They include pop star-turned-pro-democracy activist Denise Ho. Later in the day, the publication dismissed all its staff and announced its immediate closure. It emerged that the police had seized HK$61 million ($7.8 million) of assets. “Police National Security Department conducted a search against an online media company in Kwun Tong with a warrant issued under Schedule 1 of the Implementation Rules for Article 43 of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Ng
Person
Carrie Lam
Person
Denise Ho
Person
Mélanie Joly
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Variety

Hong Kong’s Citizen News Announces Closure, Citing Press Freedom Issues

Citizen News, an independent Hong Kong news publication, announced on Sunday evening that it will disband by Tuesday. It is the third publication in city that was not aligned with the pro-Beijing camp to close in the space of seven months. “We announced with a heavy heart that CitizenNews will cease operation starting from January 4, 2022 (Tuesday). Our website will stop updates and will shut down later,” the company said in a Facebook posting. The same message explained that the publication was founded by veteran journalists in 2017 against the backdrop of worries about press freedom. But in the past two...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hong Kong news site shuts as pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

Hong Kong welcomed its newest batch of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the Legislative Council Monday, after an election held without opposition candidates, as the editors of one of the city’s last remaining pro-democracy news outlets announced their impending closure.It was the latest moment in a long series of events in the past year that showed how the local government was reshaping Hong Kong, with Beijing's backing, in an effort to stamp out opposition and dissent in a city once renowned for its freedoms of expression.The founders of news outlet Citizen News said Monday that although they had not been contacted...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Police#Government Of Hong Kong#Stand News#British#Press Freedom Group#Best Pencil#Democratic#Canadian#Apple Daily
News-Herald.com

Hong Kong National Security Police Raid News Outlet, Arrest Six

(Bloomberg) — Hong Kong national security police raided media outlet Stand News and arrested six people connected to the platform for sedition, local media reported, in the latest action likely to fuel concern about press freedoms in the city. Those arrested Wednesday for conspiring to publish seditious materials under...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Hong Kong lawyer jailed for organising Tiananmen vigil

A Hong Kong court has sentenced a 36-year-old lawyer to 15 months in prison over her role in a vigil commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.Chow Hang Tung was sentenced on Tuesday at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts for inciting others to take part in the vigil in June last year.Hong Kong’s authorities have banned the event for the past two years citing pandemic restrictions.Ms Chow, a lawyer and activist, was the vice chairwoman of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.She was found guilty of helping organise the vigil.In the courtroom, she...
CHINA
dallassun.com

Taiwan President condemns China for police raid on Hong Kong news outlet

Taipei [Taiwan] December 30 (ANI): Taiwanese President Tsai-Ing-wen has condemned China for police raids on the Hong Kong offices of pro-democracy media outlet Stand News and arrest of six for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications". "The arrests of StandNews staff and singer Denise Ho @hoccgoomusic are yet another example of...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
AFP

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing after nine people were found to be close contacts in an Omicron variant outbreak. Health authorities said nine people on the cruise, which left on Sunday, were classified as close contacts and ordered the ship back to port a day early. 
CHINA
AFP

Hong Kong 'patriots only' lawmakers swear loyalty oath

Lawmakers in Hong Kong's new "patriots only" legislature swore oaths of allegiance on Monday as it sat for the first time following a new selection process that barred the city's traditional democracy opposition. In a ceremony laden with symbolism reflecting Hong Kong's new political realities, 90 lawmakers took their oaths in the chamber where the city's traditional emblem had been replaced by China's. The loyalty oaths were overseen by city leader Carrie Lam whose administration no longer needs to face any meaningful opposition from a once boisterous legislature now stacked with loyalists for the next four years. China has remoulded Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests swept the financial hub in 2019.
POLITICS
AFP

Hong Kong bans flights as Omicron surges around globe

Asian financial hub Hong Kong banned flights from eight nations on Wednesday as part of strict new virus curbs, with Omicron outbreaks spiralling out of control from Europe to the United States. Flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the United States will be banned for the next two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Hong Kong Disneyland Closes for Fourth Time Due to Coronavirus

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park is to close from Wednesday evening, due to the city’s anti-coronavirus measures. The closure is the fourth time that the pandemic has brought park operations to a halt. The park appeared to hope that the measure would be temporary. It pointed to a closure lasting two weeks, until Jan. 20, 2022. “As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from January 7 to 20. Guests who planned to visit the Park on above dates are advised to visit on another day....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

103K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy