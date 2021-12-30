ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why People Who Take This Form of Vitamin C Everyday Have A Stronger Immune System

By Olivia Avitt
 6 days ago
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

With the highly contagious Omicron variant spiking in the United States post-holidays, it’s more important than ever to make sure your immune system is working as best as it can. When your body is nourished and strong, it’s in a better position to fight off illnesses quicker and with less symptoms. We always hear that Vitamin C, especially citrus fruit, is the best way to boost your immune system via nutrition. But, there are lots of other foods rich in Vitamin C that you can add to your diet to get your immune system in fighting shape. We asked Carissa Galloway, RDN, Premier Protein Nutrition Consultant what the best Vitamin C sources are that you can add to your plate this cold and flu season.

First of all, what exactly causes a weakened immune system, so that you can know what to avoid? “The phrase ‘weakened immune system’ is a broad expression that can indicate a number of underlying clinical issues. For people born with a weak immune system, the phrase is used to describe something called primary immune deficiency. The immune system can also be weakened by an acquired disease, which would be classified as an acquired immune deficiency,” Galloway says. Lifestyle can also cause your immune system to take a hite. “Separately, people often engage in behaviors that we may not be able to clinically diagnose as ‘weakening the immune system,’ however, these behaviors can lead to biological changes in our body that leave us less equipped to deal with an infection like a virus, for example, once we encounter it. Lack of sleep, poor nutrition, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, high stress and high levels of exercise are all examples of behaviors that leave us less prepared to deal with infection.” 

We always hear how things like citrus fruits can help us fight off illness because it is rich in Vitamin C. But how exactly does it do so? “Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin, which among other things, plays a role in supporting a healthy immune system. Vitamin C is an essential vitamin, meaning that your body is unable to make it on its own, so the vitamin must be retrieved from outside sources, like food, in order to receive all of the impressive benefits,” Galloway explains, “Vitamin C is an antioxidant, which keeps your immune system strong by protecting your body from free radicals. Vitamin C also supports the production of white blood cells called lymphocytes and phagocytes. These cells work to protect your body against infection. In fact, research has shown that low vitamin C levels are indicative of poorer health outcomes.”

If you don’t like citrus fruits, or want to diversify your plate while boosting immunity, what are some other Vitamin C rich foods you can eat? “There are a plethora of foods that are an excellent source of vitamin C, including many fruits and vegetables. Red bell peppers, strawberries, kiwi, broccoli, kale, spinach, tomatoes and potatoes are all good choices when looking for foods rich in Vitamin C.” If you’re on the go, Galloway also suggests Premier Protein High Protein Shakes. “They are ready-to-drink and packed with 24 vitamins and minerals, including antioxidants Vitamins C & E which help support a healthy immune system as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle. My go-to flavor is caramel!”

Finding balance in your lifestyle and nutrition are ultimately the best ways to promote a health immune system. While illness is inevitable, a healthy lifestyle can make it easier to fight off and get back to being well. Eating a diet rich in vegetables, getting good sleep, and exercising regularly are all ways you can invest in your immune system, and your long term health as a whole.

shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

