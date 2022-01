ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village is once again providing COVID testing. Starting Wednesday, free tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservation or appointment is required. Results will be given in about 20 minutes. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours of testing will […]

