NHL

Tarasenko leads Blues past Oilers in 1st game since layoff

By DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press
WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday night. Brandon Saad, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored in St. Louis’ first game since a 4-2 loss at Winnipeg on Dec. 19. Jordan Binnington made 26...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Newsday

Streaking Rangers roll past Oilers, 4-1

First, the Rangers swept a New Year’s weekend home-and-home series against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Then they beat two of the best players in the world, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. So things already are coming in twos in 2022 for the Blueshirts –...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Vladimir Tarasenko excelling with Blues after offseason trade request

One of the biggest storylines of the NHL offseason was forward Vladimir Tarasenko requesting a trade from the St. Louis Blues. Tarasenko had spent his entire career with the team and was a key part of their Stanley Cup win in 2019. The trade request was made back in May and reportedly stemmed from Tarasenko being uspet with the team’s handling of his shoulder surgeries.
NHL
FanSided

Common Theme In The Blues Success Has Been Vladimir Tarasenko

The St. Louis Blues are in first place in the Central Division, and their success should be credited to disgruntled superstar Vladimir Tarasenko. St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko famously made headlines over the offseason demanding a trade after not being happy with the way his shoulder surgeries were handled.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Kyrou-Thomas-Tarasenko may be together for a while

With Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich returning to the lineup Saturday against the Minnesota Wild, coach Craig Berube had the opportunity to reunite the potent Russian line. Instead, he kept the Jordan Kyrou-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko line together. And as you may have noticed, it worked out just fine in a...
NHL
