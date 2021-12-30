ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria police search for man accused of striking officer with vehicle

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
 6 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. ( WDVM ) — The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for the assault of two officers in Alexandria. Police have identified the suspect as Nnanyereugo Onuoha.

Officers said they responded to a call for service on Dec. 27 on the 2400 block of Mandeville Lane for a report of an armed individual involved in a domestic dispute. Police located the suspect in the 200 block of Swamp Fox Road, where police said he fled the scene, striking one officer with his vehicle and injuring another. Both officers were transported to Fairfax hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Onuoha also drives a newer model black Honda Pilot, which may be the vehicle involved in the incident.

