Host teams win, highlight day one of Shen Holiday Classic

By Liana Bonavita
 6 days ago

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Over a two-day span in Halfmoon, 40 games will be played on three different courts. Varsity and junior varsity teams will take the floor. Boys and girls teams will be featured at the brand new Impact Athletic Center in the Shen Holiday Showcase.

Both host teams, the Shenendehowa boys and girls won their first matchups. The No. 2-ranked Lady Plainsmen got contributions from nine different players, including three in double figures, and ran away from Liverpool 63-33. Mason Courtney’s 32 points paced the boys, who held on to beat No. 29 Middletown 52-39. The Plainsmen held the Middie Bears to one fourth-quarter field goal, and just six points in the final frame.

Without senior guard Michelina Lombardi (out with ankle sprain) and head coach Sean Organ (tested positive for COVID-19), No. 1 Averill Park struggled from the opening tip, falling to No. 4 Pittsford Mendon 52-25. Amelia Wood and Taylor Holohan scored 12 points each, but they were the Warriors’ only offense. AP committed 18 turnovers in the loss.

The Colonie girls basketball team opened up a 20-point lead after the third quarter against Bishop Guertin and went on to win 49-33.

Albany Academy and St. Anthony’s met in the night cap. The Cadets opened on an 11-4 run behind back-to-back three pointers from Keyshaun Tillery, but St. Anthony’s rallied to win 68-61.

