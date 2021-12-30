ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

2021 brought plenty of notable TV moments

By LYNN ELBER and
Post Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a year can be accused of bait-and-switch, 2021 is fair game. It was reasonable to believe, or hope, that the pandemic would steadily recede in the rear-view mirror, that a White House transition might mean less political rancor, that America could honorably end its “forever war” in...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Ted Koppel's trip to 'Mayberry' turned into one of 2021's most striking moments of TV

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, veteran journalist Ted Koppel was working out on the treadmill when he came across an episode of "The Andy Griffith Show" - it caught his attention because of something he heard earlier that day while listening to WMAL, a Virginia-based conservative talk radio station. A listener had called in to explain that they used to live in the Washington area, but couldn't stand how "woke" it had become, so they fled to the South. They said something along the lines of, "We moved down here to the Carolinas, and boy, life is just wonderful. People are so lovely. They're so neighborly. Everything is so nice."
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

The 12 best TV moments of the year: from Oprah to ‘H’

Sudden deaths. Shock revelations. Outrageous incidents. We’ve already published our pick of the year’s best TV dramas. Now we’ve narrowed the focus further. Let us know your own favourites in the comments section below…. 12. Dominique's escape from Charles Sobhraj (The Serpent) Because it aired back in...
TV SERIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

2021's notable moments on TV: Capitol riot, 'Rust,' Shatner

If a year can be accused of bait-and-switch, 2021 is fair game. It was reasonable to believe, or hope, that the pandemic would steadily recede in the rear-view mirror, that a White House transition might mean less political rancor, that America could honorably end its “forever war” in Afghanistan.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Ten Moments That Defined Reality TV in 2021

It was a great year for television in general, but it was arguably an even better year for reality TV. With much of the world still mired in the pandemic, reality television found new ways to innovate and excite, whether that meant shaking up formats à la Survivor, teeing up storylines with a larger cultural impact (Big Brother, The Real World Homecoming), or delivering pure, unadulterated chaos, as is the norm on Selling Sunset and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Here's a look back at ten of the most memorable reality television moments of the year, listed in chronological order:
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
HackerNoon

What are the Greatest Shows on TV at the Moment?

The team at Hackernoons discuss the great shows we're watching and the greatest shows on TV at the moment on the official channel of slogging. In this slogging thread, the team at Hackernoon discuss the greatest shows on TV at the moment. We outline our favourites alongside the ones we want to watch.
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

Year in review: The most memorable late-night TV moments of 2021

Yes, there is still an audience for late-night television talk shows that keeps the genre prominent amid all the entertainment options currently available. Thanks to DVRs and YouTube, we don't have to keep ourselves awake to enjoy the best of late-night TV. In 2021, there were certainly many memorable late-night...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
George Floyd
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
William Shatner
Washington Post

Notable Deaths of 2021

In Year Two of the coronavirus pandemic, we continue to grapple with a virus that shapes life — and our sense of death — in profound ways. Covid-19 has claimed more than 770,000 lives in the United States alone, more this year than last and with the vast majority of victims everyday Americans dying out of the public eye. All the while, we remain fascinated by the deaths of those in the public arena, whether from covid-19 or other causes. Some of those people we perhaps regarded as immortal — a reflection of their larger-than-life qualities and also our desire to capture a memory of them in amber, forever in their prime. We recall the distinctive voices (broadly defined) of Larry King, Stephen Sondheim, DMX, Roger Mudd and Rush Limbaugh; the athletic prowess of Hank Aaron, Eddie Robinson and Lee Elder; the literary pleasures derived from Beverly Cleary, Larry McMurtry and Lawrence Ferlinghetti; the divergent political impact of Walter F. Mondale, Sheldon Adelson, Frances “Sissy” Farenthold and F.W. de Klerk; and the show-business vitality of Christopher Plummer, Cicely Tyson, Cloris Leachman, Jane Powell, Ed Asner, Michael K. Williams, Ned Beatty, Willard Scott and Anna Halprin. These are people who shaped not just our world, but us personally. Their loss continues to resonate because they connected intensely with us in life, provoking laughter, excitement, reflection and sometimes rage. The following obituaries seek to capture their attainments and shortcomings — the elements that make them sentient human beings, not celebrities at arm’s length. In other words, the human qualities that remind us of ourselves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House#The Associated Press#Congress#Rust
NWI.com

The most notable quotes of 2021

These 10 quotes made their mark on 2021 ... from Biden's Afghanistan prediction to Britney's plea for freedom, plus Amanda Gorman's poem to the nation.
ENTERTAINMENT
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
People

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fellow Republicans to 'Stop' Wishing People Happy Kwanzaa: 'It's a Fake Religion'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is telling young Republicans to "stop" wishing people a happy Kwanzaa. The outspoken lawmaker, whose habit of stirring up controversy is matched by her love and loyalty for her "favorite President of all time," Donald Trump, slapped down a holiday message College Republicans posted to Twitter on the first day of the African American cultural celebration.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy