Huntsville, AL

Sparkman wins the Huntsville City Classic

By Jess Grotjahn
 6 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – 16 teams entered the Huntsville City Classic hoping to hoist the John Pruett championship trophy Wednesday at Huntsville High.

Grissom and Sparkman went head to head for the title.

For the first time since 2005, Sparkman won the Huntsville City Classic beating Grissom 62-53.

“This is one of the top tournaments in the southeast and to be able to put our name on that trophy that means a lot to a lot of people,” said Sparkman head coach Jamie Coggins. “We’re just thrilled to death and proud of our guys for the way they competed for the last three days. We’ve been playing well the last three days and we just thought hey we have nothing to lose let’s put it out on the line giving everything we’ve got and make some plays and the guys really stepped up and did that for us”

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

