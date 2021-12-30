Study Reveals Omicron's Impact On Brooklyn Businesses

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first case of flurona – the combination of both influenza and coronavirus – has been detected at the COVID-19 testing center across the street from the Getty Center. The patient was described only as a teenage boy with mild symptoms who tested positive for both flu and COVID. He and his family had just returned from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, and he was the only member experiencing symptoms. He was the only one in his family to test positive for both viruses, but one of his parents has tested positive for COVID. “We were in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO