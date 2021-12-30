Study Reveals Omicron's Impact On Brooklyn Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People who live along a street in Queens were flooded again Tuesday morning from a high tide.
It happened in Far Rockaway for the second day in a row. Monday, people were stranded on Beach 84th Street because of all the flooding.
A mother whose four children walk to school called 911 for help. NYPD officers in an SUV responded and took the kids to school.
The Department of Environmental Protection is looking to clear a clogged drain in the area.
For months, hospitals and ambulance crews have been grappling with a staffing crisis - the Omicron variant of COVID-19 threatens to make the situation worse, driving caseloads that have shattered previous records in Onondaga County and New York State. “Really, it’s everywhere, we could have more people out at anytime,”...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study reveals just how hard some local businesses are being hit by Omicron this holiday season.
The coffee isn’t flowing like it used to at BKLYN Blend in Bed-Stuy.
“We have seen a bit of a decline in sales, which isn’t typical for us during this season, and we’re trying to figure out if it’s fear or are people not in town,” manager Desiree Mullins told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.
In addition to fewer customers, the mom-and-pop shop is also struggling with staffing shortages as the Omicron variant surges.
“It’s already a short staff, a skeleton crew. A couple...
As omicron cases continue to surge, some major cities across the country are already canceling their New Year’s Eve plans. However, the iconic party in New York City is still going on with a scaled-back celebration. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports from Times Square with what you need to know to ring in 2022.Dec. 30, 2021.
Project’s return to New York will have to wait until July. The trade show announced Tuesday that it postponed the men’s event scheduled for Jan. 26-27 at Iron 23 in the Flatiron District until undisclosed dates in July to “better serve” the men’s wear market.
The move allows the trade show to concentrate its efforts on Project Las Vegas, which is scheduled for Feb. 14-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. By postponing the New York event, “we are able to bring both events to life in a more meaningful way for the menswear community, safeguarding the health and safety of...
Residents in one predominately white New York City neighborhood have complained that the local COVID-19 testing and treatment plan prioritizes people along "racial and ethnic" lines, according to a city council member.
A new collection of renderings from S. Wieder Architect are the first to reveal a seven-story mixed-use building at 2605 Snyder Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn. From local developer Anshel Friedman of Artist Construction LLC, the building will house a mix of rental apartments, residential amenities, and ground-floor retail. Renderings of...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the housing market continues to boom, thousands of people in South Florida are facing eviction. Realtors say some landlords are making unethical and, at times, unlawful decisions.
“People who have lived in their homes 15 years, 20 years, now they’re being told you have 30 days to move,” says Rosa Decarlo, a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Partners SW.
Every day people are being evicted so homeowners can sell while the market is hot. A 30-day notice to move out of your home is legal but some landlords are pushing renters out of the door much faster. Raymond...
The question of where Eric Adams lives proved tricky for political reporters covering New York City’s latest mayoral race. But now, the answer is easy. Adams, who was sworn in as New York City’s 110th mayor on Jan. 1, 2022, will live at Gracie Mansion, which has been the official residence of the city’s mayor for 80 years now.
As we brace for the first major snowstorm of 2022 there is something you need to be aware of when you are clearing out your driveway, sidewalk, or car. Did you know it is illegal to shovel snow into the street in the state of New York? It's true, it is part of New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Article 1219.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first case of flurona – the combination of both influenza and coronavirus – has been detected at the COVID-19 testing center across the street from the Getty Center.
The patient was described only as a teenage boy with mild symptoms who tested positive for both flu and COVID. He and his family had just returned from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, and he was the only member experiencing symptoms. He was the only one in his family to test positive for both viruses, but one of his parents has tested positive for COVID.
“We were in...
BOSTON (CBS) — “Massachusetts has always been a place that tends to lose more population than we gain,” said Tim Reardon of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. And after a decade of growth, in 2021, the pandemic seemed to revive that population-loss pattern.
According to a report from United Van Lines, Massachusetts had 16% more people moving out of state than in. Even Rhode Island does better. Only Connecticut and New York among the six bordering states fare worse.
What’s driving folks away? While the vaunted Massachusetts lifestyle was cited by 12% of those moving in, 17% of those who moved out...
LOS ANGELES — The number of coronavirus-positive patients has spiked dramatically across Southern California since Christmas — but some health officials are noting important differences in how the latest surge is playing out in hospitals compared with last winter’s devastating wave. In Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura...
