Deadly afternoon in Richmond: four shootings in three hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was a violent Tuesday for the Richmond region’s largest localities. Within just three hours, police from Richmond City, Henrico County, Chesterfield County and Hanover County were each called to a shooting in their area.

Only one of those shootings did not result in someone’s death.

Richmond already reached a 15-year high in homicides over a month ago with 71. Now, that number has increased to over 90.

The first of the four shootings in the area took place Tuesday afternoon. Henrico County officers arrived at the Wistar Village Apartments just after 4 p.m. and found Anthony Sweat, 27, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Sweat was later identified as the brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat.

Less than five minutes later, officers in Richmond were called to the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue for a man suffering from a gunshot wound in an alley. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

An hour and a half later, police in Chesterfield responded to the 6800 block of Arbor Lake Drive for reports of shots fired and found Yabdiel Manuel Rodriquez Aquino, who died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Thirty-five miles north, in Ashland, an early evening shooting left one person hospitalized. That person is now in stable condition.

