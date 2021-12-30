ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Deadly afternoon in Richmond: four shootings in three hours

By Will Gonzalez
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUkZS_0dYoCbmZ00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was a violent Tuesday for the Richmond region’s largest localities. Within just three hours, police from Richmond City, Henrico County, Chesterfield County and Hanover County were each called to a shooting in their area.

Only one of those shootings did not result in someone’s death.

Richmond already reached a 15-year high in homicides over a month ago with 71. Now, that number has increased to over 90.

The first of the four shootings in the area took place Tuesday afternoon. Henrico County officers arrived at the Wistar Village Apartments just after 4 p.m. and found Anthony Sweat, 27, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Sweat was later identified as the brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat.

MORE 8NEWS CRIME COVERAGE

Less than five minutes later, officers in Richmond were called to the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue for a man suffering from a gunshot wound in an alley. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

An hour and a half later, police in Chesterfield responded to the 6800 block of Arbor Lake Drive for reports of shots fired and found Yabdiel Manuel Rodriquez Aquino, who died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Thirty-five miles north, in Ashland, an early evening shooting left one person hospitalized. That person is now in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, VA
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Henrico County, VA
Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Weather#Washington Football Team
WAVY News 10

Three dead after SUV collides with snowplow in Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 6:45 p.m. on Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road after receiving a report that an SUV with four people inside had collided with a snowplow. Three of the SUV’s occupants (two females and one male) have been pronounced dead […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy