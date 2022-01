Sam Houston (7-8, 2-0) vs. Tarleton St. (6-9, 1-1) Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Savion Flagg and Sam Houston will go up against Montre Gipson and Tarleton St.. Flagg has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21 over his last five games. Gipson is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

