ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, PA

Expert discusses immigration as flights carry unaccompanied children into AVP

By Caroline Foreback
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khsOX_0dYoCLr300

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The recent buzz over government sponsored flights into Avoca has brought up a number of ethical and legal questions for NEPA.

Namely, where do children who have no lawful immigration status or no parent or guardian in U.S. ultimately wind up?

And although there are no easy answers Eyewitness News may have a better idea as to why we’re seeing more flights land in our backyard, and it’s not a recent phenomenon.

We spoke with Michelle Mittelstadt from the Migration Policy Institute, a non-partisan research center, to talk facts.

“The phenomenon of unaccompanied children coming to the United States is a phenomenon that goes back really only about a decade or so. It began in the 2007-2008 period,” explained Michelle Mittelstadt, Director of Communications, Migration Policy Institute.

In 2008, Congress enacted the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA), dictating how the government cares for unaccompanied children.

“The idea being that you want to keep children in a detention, in a custodial setting as little as possible and put them with a sponsor as quickly as feasible,” said Mittelstadt.

Mittelstadt says children from countries that do not border the United States are turned over from immigration authorities to the Office of Refugee Resettlement or “ORR.”

Officials continue to probe for answers after plane carrying refugee children land in NEPA

They stay there until the child can be released to a suitable sponsor, usually a parent or legal guardian already in the U.S. that has been vetted by the ORR, or until they turn 18.

The Trump Administration increased vetting for sponsors, while the Biden Administration reverted to earlier vetting procedures.

Consequently, more kids are now being released to sponsors at a faster rate.

“You had a record number of unaccompanied children who were intercepted at the border this fiscal year, 122,000 children,” said Mittelstadt.

Mittelstadt says this recent surge is straining the system and worsening economic and political conditions in Central America are a driving factor.

Central Americans already in the U.S. are sending for their children, with shelters at the border overwhelmed, more kids are being bussed or flown to be released to sponsors.

“The flights that you’ve seen in Pennsylvania are emblematic though, of more children being moved around the country,” said Mittelstadt.

Of the 122,000 unaccompanied children, only 2,100 were released to sponsors in PA.

Mittelstadt says Pennsylvania is more of a transit location to get children to New York.

HHS: Flights landing at AVP carried unaccompanied minors

She says once these children become adults, the majority of them will stay in the U.S. under a “twilight status” meaning they won’t be deported, but they can’t get a green card, adding to the 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the U.S.

“I think Congress has demonstrated over the past 20 plus years its inability to deal with what is a very difficult question, how do you resolve the status of the unauthorized population and you’ve seen Congress try at this a number of times,” says Mittelstadt. “The whole immigration debate is highly polarized and there are very few efforts at compromise on both sides.”

Mittelstadt says the majority of these unaccompanied children come from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Under TVPRA, children arriving from a border country like Mexico are typically returned to Mexico, unless they have a valid fear of persecution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

Omicron accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, in another indication of how astonishingly fast the variant has spread since it was first detected in South Africa in late November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avoca, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mexico, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

One Year Later: NEPA residents charged in US Capitol riot

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With the one-year anniversary of the January 6 US Capitol riot upon us, Eyewitness News has created a list of those in our area who were charged in relation to it. The following list is current as of January 5 with information utilized from the United States Department of Justices database […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Avp#Central America#Guatemala#Nepa#Eyewitness News#Congress#Tvpra#The Trump Administration#The Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WBRE

Kingston woman talks experience with the rapid at home COVID test

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jenny Hetro is among many people who’ve turned to rapid antigen self-testing to determine if she contracted COVID-19. After experiencing cold-like symptoms, she tested herself on Tuesday and found out she has the disease. She told Eyewitness News she wondered, “Well, what’s next?” Geisinger Northeast Region Director of Infectious Diseases […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Possibly restoring passenger rail service to NEPA from New York

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Matt Cartwright along with transportation and local officials held an event to push towards restoring passenger rail service to Northeastern Pennsylvania from New York. It’s been more than 50 years since the Phoebe Snow Passenger Service from Scranton to New York City has operated. On Tuesday, Congressman Matt Cartwright, […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

COVID-19 treatment options available throughout the Commonwealth

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As new cases of COVID-19 spikes upwards, the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) Breaks down treatment options for those severely infected with the virus. But there is a limited supply of these antiviral drugs. “These treatments do work,” said Dr. Pablo Tebas, Infectious Disease Specialist, University of Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Many states seeing minimum wage increase, PA is not one of them

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Workers in 21 states are seeing bigger paychecks with minimum wage increases that went into effect for the new year, but Pennsylvania isn’t one of them. “I could use the extra money. Yes, they should raise it,” said Edgar Garcia, Scranton. Pennsylvania has not raised its minimum wage since 2009. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy