Religion

Clergy corner for December 31, 2021

Journal & Sunday Journal
 6 days ago

“She will give birth to a son, and you are to name him Yeshua, (which means ‘Adonai saves,’) because he will save his people from their sins.” Matt 1:21 CJB. Names do not seem as important as they used to especially when you hear some of the names that people give...

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
A Christmas quiz | Clergy Corner

I hope you are aware that there are twelve days of Christmas…and that Christmas does not begin the Friday after Thanksgiving. Christmas begins today, Dec. 25, and continues for twelve days through Jan. 5. It’s okay though for us to begin celebrating a little earlier…but maybe wait until it’s at least December.
RELIGION
Clergy View: Are you ready?

For the last four weeks, I’ve been asking: “Are you ready for Christmas?” Not once have I been asked what I mean, yet most enthusiastically respond. I could mean, “Have you made all the exchanges of U.S. currency for goods and services that will be consumed, exchanged and disposed of in a matter of days?”
RELIGION
CLERGY COLUMN

During the trial for Christ Jesus, as he stood trial before the Roman Emperor, Pontius Pilate offered the question, “What is truth?” Throughout history there has been a searching for the truth about who is this person we call Christ Jesus. In three days, Dec. 25, many will celebrate Christmas. It marks the beginnings of God’s special truthful interaction with […]
RELIGION
Jesus
Saint Joseph School students’ posters encourage all to ‘Keep Christ in Christmas’

MARTINSBURG — Saint Joseph School students ages 5 to 14 recently participated in the Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Drawn on 11-by-17-inch paper, the posters were judged on their slogans, how well they conveyed the message and how effectively they caused people to reflect on the importance of making Jesus the focus of Christmas.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Pope Francis delivers Christmas message to clergy on humility

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Thursday urged clergy members to embrace humility this Christmas season rather than letting pride and "self-interest" get in the way. Officials of the Roman Curia met with the pontiff for the annual exchange of Christmas greetings where he reflected on the identity and mission of the Church's central governing body.
RELIGION
Bring On 2022

At least for me, 2021 turned out to be significantly better than 2020. I am still very cautious, due to my age and my diabetes, even though I do have both of my shots and my booster. I still rarely go to restaurants or travel. My only trip for the...
TRAVEL
African clergy ease US Catholic priest shortage

With the number of Catholic priests in the US declining in recent decades, many dioceses have recruited African priests like Reverend Athanasius Abanulo, a native of Nigeria, who is currently serving two churches in rural Alabama. "Since I came to America almost 18 years now, I have been in urban...
WORLD
Recipe Corner

More cheese never hurt a dish, so more Parmesan can be added as you serve it. -Jenna Wood Slow Cooker Olive Garden Chicken Pasta 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts8 oz. cream cheese2 tsp. Italian seasoningsalt and pepper, to taste16 oz. bottle Olive Garden Italiandressing¼ cup Parmesan cheese16 oz. cooked penne pasta Place chicken breasts in slow cooker and sprinkle with […]
RECIPES
Big Daddy Weave's Jay Weaver Dead at 42 from COVID Complications

Big Daddy Weave's Jason "Jay" Weaver is dead after suffering complications from COVID-19. In a heartfelt message on Instagram his brother and fellow band member, Mike, shared the tragic news ... "I'm sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hospice for Jan. 3, 2022

The turning over of the calendar is a natural time for reflection…what went well, what do I want to change, and so on. It reminds us that life is not over and sheds light on the opportunity to make different choices, in order to have different results. As a clinical chaplain at Hospice of the Panhandle, I see people at the end of life. This too, sheds light on an opportunity. The difference between you, me, and the folks I visit in my day job is that most of us do not have a terminal diagnosis. We are not suddenly thrust into thinking “the end is nigh.” However, life is not promised for any of us. This sheds light on an opportunity. What kind of legacy am I leaving? Am I pleased with what I see? What can I change, knowing that life is fleeting and I have very little control over it?
HEALTH SERVICES
Americans are struggling

It's not that struggles are anything new to us in America. We have, since our inception, overcome one hurdle after another in the struggle for a more perfect union. We as a nation, have the scars to prove it. The struggles have been related to many factors. Among those, at...
ADVOCACY
Jess Do It: It's not about the books

There’s an episode in Season 2 of Friday Night Lights where the main couple is trying to rekindle their marriage after the birth of their second child, leading Tami Taylor to try out a book club. The scene leading up to Tami’s night with the girls is pretty funny,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Holly Haze Talks: Resolutions? To Be or Not To Be

Some people need a certain date or a new calendar year to set a goal. New Year’s resolutions have been around for a long time. Today, less than 25% stick to their goal before the month of January is over. While it is a brilliant marketing ploy by the fitness and fad weight loss industry […]
FITNESS

