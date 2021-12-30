Clergy corner for December 31, 2021

The turning over of the calendar is a natural time for reflection…what went well, what do I want to change, and so on. It reminds us that life is not over and sheds light on the opportunity to make different choices, in order to have different results. As a clinical chaplain at Hospice of the Panhandle, I see people at the end of life. This too, sheds light on an opportunity. The difference between you, me, and the folks I visit in my day job is that most of us do not have a terminal diagnosis. We are not suddenly thrust into thinking “the end is nigh.” However, life is not promised for any of us. This sheds light on an opportunity. What kind of legacy am I leaving? Am I pleased with what I see? What can I change, knowing that life is fleeting and I have very little control over it?

