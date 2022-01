The team at ChargeBee notes that for the year it had to follow, 2021 had “a relatively low benchmark to beat in terms of popularity.”. ChargeBee, a San Francisco-based financial services firm that’s helping subscription-based businesses stay “agile and adapt their revenue operations workflows to scale faster,” writes that after all that “despair, shelter-in-place lockdowns, business shutdowns, and headlines ranging from wildfires to toilet paper shortages in 2020, all 2021 had to do to win the ‘Best Year Ever’ coffee mug was just show up, and repeat pretty much any other year in human history.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO